Does everyone on Universal Credit get the £650 cost of living payment?
Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
As the first cost of living payments start to hit bank accounts, you may be wondering ‘does everyone on Universal Credit get the £650 cost of living payment’?
Back in May, former Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a cost of living support package (opens in new tab) to help people deal with rising prices.
As part of that package, more than eight million low income households, who are more vulnerable to rising prices, will receive a one-off payment of £650 to put towards their bills. If you’re wondering when you’ll get the £650 cost of living payment (opens in new tab), the good news is that payments have started and if you haven’t received it yet, you should get it before 31 July.
You won’t get the money all in one go - however. It will be split into two separate instalments, one of £326 and a second, in the autumn, of £324.
All households can also expect a £400 energy rebate (opens in new tab) later in the year.
Does everyone on Universal Credit get the £650 cost of living payment?
If you were getting Universal Credit on 25 May 2022 (or had applied up until that date and your application has since been successful), then you will get the first instalment of the cost of living payment, which is £326. You don’t need to apply for it and it will automatically be paid in the same way you receive your benefit..
You will also be entitled to it if you claim other means-tested benefits. Phil Agulnik, (opens in new tab) Director at entitledto (opens in new tab), says: “The simple message is that, anyone who qualifies for means-tested benefits is entitled to an extra cost of living payment. That’s anyone, including people who are only entitled to a few pence of benefit.”
Even if you don’t already claim one of the means-tested benefits to qualify for this cost of living payment, it’s worthwhile checking if you are eligible and submitting your application as soon as possible.
If you submitted a successful application after 25 May 2022, you should qualify for the second instalment in the autumn. The government has not yet confirmed the qualifying dates in order to get the second payment of £324. As the qualifying dates haven’t been confirmed, if you think you could be eligible for a means-tested benefit, you should make your application as soon as possible so you qualify for the second instalment of the cost of living payment if your application is successful.
Who pays the cost of living payment?
The cost of living payment will come from the government’s Department of Work and Pensions. You should receive the payment in the same way you receive your benefit but it will be made as a separate payment rather than being included with your benefit. In your bank, building society, credit union account, or on your Payment Exemption Service voucher receipt it will be labelled as ‘DWP Cost of Living’.
The payment is tax-free and won’t count towards the benefit cap.
Sarah is an experienced journalist and editor with more than 10 years of experience in the Homes industry, working across brands such as Homebuilding & Renovating, Period Living and Real Homes. After segueing into the world of personal finance, acting as launch editor of TheMoneyEdit.com, Sarah is now an Editor in Future’s Wealth division with a focus on property-related finance and household bills. She is passionate about helping people cut through confusing jargon to make the right financial decisions when getting on the property ladder and turning a house into a home.
-
-
8 of the best high chairs 2022 - tried and tested by parents
Whether it's comfort, easy cleaning or space-saving you're after, find the best high chair for you and your little one with our parent tested guide
By Charlotte Duck • Published
-
Lilibet and Archie’s adorable names for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - and they're not mummy and daddy!
The proud parents reportedly gave an exciting insight into Lilibet and Archie's adorable names for them in their Christmas card last year...
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
How to save energy in homes - 25 quick tips to reduce your gas and electricity usage
Knowing how to save energy in homes is key to families keeping their energy bills under control
By Emma Lunn • Published
-
What is child benefit, am I eligible and how much could I get?
If you’ve found yourself wondering what is child benefit, this guide explains everything you need to know
By Sue Hayward • Published
-
Boots Advantage Card customers can now get exclusive discounts with Price Advantage scheme
Retailer rolls out its new discount scheme to Advantage Card holders
By Ruth Emery • Published
-
How to save money: practical money-saving tips to help with the cost of living
Understanding how to save money is key to limiting the impact of rising costs as much as possible
By Faith Archer • Published
-
How to get the best deals on Amazon Prime Day
Keen to bag a bargain but unsure how to get the best deals on Amazon Prime Day? Fear not, we’ve got you covered
By Sarah Handley • Last updated
-
12 hidden benefits of your Amazon Prime membership
We reveal some of the hidden benefits of your Amazon Prime membership to help you get more bang for your buck.
By Rachel Wait • Last updated
-
Why are energy prices going up?
It's been hard to escape the news of energy price hikes. But why are energy prices going up and when might they come down again?
By Emma Lunn • Last updated
-
What are the average childcare costs in the UK?
With average childcare costs rising in the UK we explore the different options - and their costs - for working parents
By Holly Thomas • Published