Qualifying dates for the cost of living payment 2023 - and what to do if you haven't received it
Check the qualifying dates for the cost of living payment to make sure you are eligible for the first instalment
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
There are very specific qualifying dates for the cost of living payment and it's important you know when they are as it will determine whether you are eligible for the first instalment (opens in new tab) that is now being paid.
The 2023 cost of living payment is £900, and will be paid in instalments (with the final instalment actually arriving in spring 2024). It's worthwhile bookmarking our article on when the cost of living payments are to be paid (opens in new tab) - we'll keep it up to date with the latest government announcements.
The government decides who is entitled to the payment based on who was claiming, or had submitted a claim that went on to be successful, during a very specific assessment window. There is a different assessment window for each instalment, so if you're not already claiming one of the eligible benefits and think you should be, apply as soon as possible to maximise how much of cost of living help you can get.
What are the qualifying dates for the cost of living payment 2023?
The qualifying dates for the first instalment of the cost of living payment is between 26 January 2023 and 25 February 2023. If you were claiming eligible benefits, including Universal Credit, Child Tax Credit, Jobseekers Allowance or Employment & Support Allowance, during that time, then you will receive the £301 payment.
Most people will receive the funds between 25 April and 17 May 2023. Payments won't be made on weekends or bank holidays.
The qualifying dates for the other instalments, due in autumn 2023 (£300) and spring 2024 (£299) have not yet been announced. But they will be announced about a couple of months before the payment is due.
What should I do if I haven't received the payment?
The payments are still in the process of being made, but most people should receive the money by 17 May 2023. It's paid in the same way as your benefit so it's a good idea to keep an eye on your bank account to see when it lands. It'll be separate to any benefit payments you get and should have the reference DWP COL or DWP Cost of Living.
If the 17 May comes and goes and you still haven't received the £301, there's still more you can do:
- Double check your eligibility - you can get in touch with the DWP office that pays your benefit if you're not sure whether you qualify for not.
- Some 'complex cases' might see a delay in their payment. But if you are eligible, it will be paid automatically, you might just get it later than 17 May.
- If you receive a joint benefit with your partner, you will only get one cost of living payment.
- If you receive Working Tax Credit or Child Tax Credit and no other benefits, you should receive your payment slightly later, between 2 and 9 May 2023.
- You will not get a payment if you are only getting New Style ESA, contributory ESA, or New Style JSA.
- You will not be eligible for the money if your benefit was reduced to £0 for the qualifying period. This might have been because your earnings or savings went up or you were given a sanction.
Sarah is Goodto.com's Money Editor. After segueing into the world of personal finance from the Homes sector, and acting as launch editor of Goodto's sister brand TheMoneyEdit.com, Sarah now focuses on family finance. She is passionate about cutting through confusing jargon to help people make sound financial decisions, avoid overspending and set themselves and their families up for a financially-stable future.
-
-
Things to do in London for the coronation: the top 8 events I would do with my kid
Things to do in London for the coronation: the top 8 events I would do with my kid from afternoon tea to arts and crafts
By Stephanie Lowe • Published
-
Cheese and pickle straws
This cheese and pickle straws takes a simple party staple and ramps it up a level by adding a twist of tangy pickle to the mix.
By Octavia Lillywhite • Published
-
This one energy mistake is costing households £150m per year - here’s how to avoid it!
More than five million households are yet to make a simple change that could cut their energy bill, according to new research. Are you one of them?
By Sarah Handley • Published
-
MONEY DIARY: “I tried a no spend challenge - and failed. But here’s why it was still worthwhile.”
Plus these are my top tips for someone looking to try the challenge themselves
By Sarah Handley • Published
-
I tried this mum's clever hack to save 25% on cheese and it works
I wish I'd done it sooner
By Sarah Handley • Published
-
This Martin Lewis council tax tip could save you £100s (and even bag you a payout worth £1,000s)
The nation's favourite money-saving expert is at it again
By Sarah Handley • Published
-
8 money mistakes all families should avoid
Keep your family budget under control by avoiding these common money mistakes
By Sarah Handley • Published
-
6 clever ways to save for your child's future
We run through some of the best options to consider when it comes to putting money aside for your children
By Rachel Wait • Published
-
Should I set up a bank account for my baby?
Whether your new baby has been given money as a gift or you want to start saving on their behalf, should you set up a bank account for them?
By Emma Lunn • Published
-
5 important reasons ALL parents should get life insurance
It's not nice to think about death, but it’s important to plan for it and know that your family will be protected should the worst happen
By Emma Lunn • Published