Aldi's Creed Aventus perfume dupe is hundreds cheaper than the luxury scent!

Calling all fragrance lovers: Aldi's bestselling Creed Aventus perfume swap is back and on sale for under a tenner!

Aldi's Creed Aventus perfume dupe has returned once again, with its fresh notes of apple, bergamot and pink pepper - all for just a fraction of the price of its luxury counterpart!

When it comes to some of the best perfumes of all time (opens in new tab), Creed's Aventus fragrance can definitely be counted on the fabled list - however, thanks to its luxury price tag, it's an expense many just can't justify. But thanks to Aldi, shoppers can now snap up a perfume dupe (opens in new tab) for the famous scent, for under a tenner!

The fragrance, "Her Reign" is back, after initially hitting the shelves in June and swiftly selling out. The Eau de Parfum is now available for just £6.99 and boasts a very similar blend of fruity notes and musks.

For those unfamiliar with Creed Aventus (opens in new tab), the perfume retails for upwards of £260 and features a sumptuous mix of fruity and floral scents, including apple, bergamot, rose, sandalwood, amber, ylang-ylang, peach, and pink pepper.

(Image credit: Aldi)

Aldi's Lacura Her Reign perfume includes a very similar lineup, with notes of lemon, apple, peach, bergamot, pink pepper, ylang-ylang, rose, sandalwood and amber, all for a saving of around 97%! It also features a very chic, all-gold bottle and is available in a 100ml size.

There is also a "His Reign" scent, which includes fruity smells of blackcurrant, apple and bergamot and patchouli, along with jasmine, rose, oak moss and vanilla. Aldi shoppers have dubbed both his and hers options the perfect alternative to Creed's best-sellers, with every bottle selling once it hit the shelves.

Alas, right now it's not currently available to buy online, though it can still be found in-store - but don't delay, snap it up while you can because stocks won't last long!

This is just one of Aldi's many designer swaps, with the supermarket bringing out everything from alternatives to M&S' glitter globe gins (opens in new tab) to their Benefit-like bronzer (opens in new tab). Not to mention of all the supermarket's other designer perfume dupes including Dior and even Jo Malone (opens in new tab).

So, if you're looking for some cheaper alternatives to some of your favorite beauty finds this Christmas, a trip to your local Aldi or a peruse of their website might be a good idea!