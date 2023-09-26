14 best long-lasting perfumes rated by us - and better still, they're all under £70

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you're looking for one of the best long-lasting perfumes on a budget, here are 14 options the Goodto team swears by, and they're all on sale for less than £70 - bargain!

Whether you're spending the whole day in the office or running about after the kids (story of our life), a long-lasting perfume can be the key to feeling fresh and put together when you're short on time for yourself. And though some of the best perfumes of all time have great staying power, they often come with a hefty price tag. Meanwhile, even the best perfume dupes out there are unlikely to last as long as their designer counterparts.

Luckily, the difference between cheap and expensive perfumes isn't always their longevity, and if you know where to look you can find scents that will last on your skin for hours after just one application. With this in mind, here at Goodto, we love long-lasting perfumes and these are the ones that really work for busy mums and women on the go. From floral scents to spice and musk, there's something for everyone on this list, and the best part is that they all cost £70 or less.

14 long-lasting perfumes under £70

Why you can trust GoodTo. Our experienced Consumer Editor & parent reviewers spend hours testing products to help you make the best choice. Find out how we test and review products.

The quick list

The best long-lasting perfumes we recommend in 2023

(Image credit: Dolce & Gabbana)

1. Dolce & Gabbana L'imperatrice Best long-lasting perfume overall Our expert review: Specifications Notes: Pink Pepper, Kiwi, Rhubarb, Musk, Sandalwood, Lemon Tree Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + 100ml bottle + Designer scent + Not overpowering Reasons to avoid - More expensive than other products on this list

Dolce & Gabbana are is known for the luxury fragrance collections, with scents such as Light Blue and The One among their most popular. But did you know that you can own one of their its designer fragrances for less than £70?

L'imperatrice is a bold, feminine fragrance combing watermelon, cyclamen and blondwood. With an RRP of £60 for 50ml, This scent is top of our list of the best long-lasting perfumes.

Goodto verdict: Of all the perfumes I tried, this was by far my favourite. It has the advantages of being a well-known designer brand but at a more affordable price than other Dolce & Gabbana fragrances, and most importantly it was the longest lasting. I applied it at 8am and could still smell it on myself at 5pm - despite having cooked and washed up while on my lunch break. I like the scent too, it's not too sweet and it's not overpowering when first applied, despite having stellar staying power.

(Image credit: The Body Shop)

2. The Body Shop Full Ylang Ylang Best fruity perfume Our expert review: Specifications Notes: Ylang Ylang, Black Pepper, Vanilla Today's Best Deals $46 at The Body Shop USA Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Not overpowering + 75ml bottle Reasons to avoid - More expensive than other options on our list

One of several new eau de parfums from The Body Shop, Full Ylang Ylang blends notes of soft petals, green leaves, woody stems, juicy fruits and sweet resin to create a sweet yet spicy scent.

Made with 90% ingredients of natural origin, certified by The Vegan Society and in a bottle made from recycled glass, this long-lasting perfume is a great choice for those who are looking for eco-conscious beauty.

Goodto verdict: I'm a big fan of The Body Shop and have used their fragrances for years. They're always affordable and smell great, and this scent was my favourite of their new collection - which also includes full iris, full rose and orange blossom too. The Full Ylang Ylang is fruity and tropical but not overly sweet, and for a budget option, it lasted a surprisingly long time. Again, I applied at 8am and while it had mostly faded by 5pm, I did keep catching the odd whiff of it throughout the evening.

(Image credit: Very)

3. Lacoste L.12.12 French Panache Pour Elle Best clean perfume Our expert review: Specifications Notes: Blackcurrant, Pink Pepper, Bergamot, Blond woods, Patchouli, Musk Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Designer brand + 90ml bottle Reasons to avoid - More expensive than others on our list

This elegant, vibrant fragrance is perfect for anyone looking for an everyday scent that's refreshing and spicy rather than floral and sweet, with top notes of black currant, pink pepper and bergamot.

For a designer scent, it's not too pricey at £59 for a 90ml bottle, meaning you can own a truly long-lasting perfume for just a fraction of the price of many other popular products. Plus, there's several different iterations of this scent to choose from, including the more feminine L.12.12 Rose and L.12.12 Sparkling.

Goodto verdict: My husband picked this up by accident in the airport thinking it was ‘pour homme’ and I’m very glad he did as it’s now one of my fave perfumes. It’s a very clean and fresh scent - something I spray liberally after the shower rather than a scent I’d save for a night out, but if you like light and fruity scents that you can easily wear every day and not tire of, you’ll love this.

(Image credit: Caudalie)

4. Caudalie Fleur de Vigne Best daytime perfume Our expert review: Specifications Notes: Bergamot, White Roses, Watermelon, Pink Pepper, Grapefruit, Sandalwood Today's Best Deals $38.70 at lookfantastic Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Affordable + Reputable brand + Subtle scent Reasons to avoid - Not as long lasting as others on our list

French skincare brand Caudalie has cemented its reputation as a skincare giant, but it also offers several fragrances at an affordable price. And Fleur de Vigne is our top pick for a fresh and uplifting daytime scent.

Energising notes of grapefruit, mandarin and cedar combine to evoke the scent of a vine flower and is designed to be reminiscent of a walk through the grape vines that Caudalie is so famous for.

Goodto verdict: I love this fragrance - it’s described as fresh and energising, which is spot on - I put this on in the morning, and immediately feel a little zing in my step. I’m not really a fan of heady scents, so this fresh fragrance from Caudalie is right up my street. A fresh fragrance is meant to be lighter than eau de toilette, but while it’s a light scent, I don’t find that it fades quickly or is unnoticeable.

I wear this as an everyday scent, but wouldn’t hesitate to wear it at night too. Plus, the glass bottle looks great in my bathroom, and it’s compact enough that I can stash it in my handbag.

(Image credit: Chloé)

5. Chloé Love Story Best romantic perfume Our expert review: Specifications Notes: Neroli, Orange Blossom, Jasmine Today's Best Deals £65 at The Perfume Shop Reasons to buy + Designer scent Reasons to avoid - 30ml bottle - More expensive than others on out list

This designer fragrance will set you back a fair few pennies if you opt for the 50ml or 75ml bottles, but the 30ml option costs a very reasonable £65. If it's a well-known designer fragrance you're after but don't want to break the bank, this one's for you.

Described as "The feeling of falling in love, bottled", Chloé Love Story combines neroli, orange blossom and jasmine stephanotis to create this floral, daytime scent.

Goodto verdict: Rich and floral but still fresh, this is a heady scent that combines top notes of orange blossom with jasmine and cedarwood. I had a voucher to spend and I wanted to spoil myself so I splashed out on this after reading that it’s one of Molly Mae’s faves! I couldn’t believe how tiny the bottle was considering this is the most I’ve ever spent on perfume - but it’s lovely to use sparingly for special occasions. (Or whenever I want to channel my inner Love Islander or feel like feel like I fly by private jet…)

(Image credit: Caroline Herrera)

6. Carolina Herrera Good Girl Best oriental perfume Our expert review: Specifications Notes: Almond, Jasmine, Tonka Bean, Cocoa Today's Best Deals $37.40 at Macy's $59.50 at Nordstrom $60 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Designer scent + Luxurious scent Reasons to avoid - 30ml bottle - More expensive than others on our list

Another designer scent that's surprisingly affordable if you opt for a smaller bottle, Caroline Herrera's Good Girl cost £60 for 30ml. Sure, it might not make economic sense to make this your new go-to fragrance, but if you fancy treating yourself to a new scent, this a great option that promises to last all day.

Packed full of powerful fragrance, this scent combines top notes of almond with heart notes of Sandalwood, Tuberose, Iris, Jasmine to create an oriental scent. The bottle will look impressive on your dressing table too!

Goodto verdict: This is my ‘signature’ perfume and I fell in love with it after my husband bought it as a gift - my little girl chose it because the bottle is shaped like a high heel and it does look very cool on my dressing table. I’m not a fan of overly floral perfumes, but this is a deliciously complex scent with top notes of almond, bergamot, coffee and lemon, and base notes that include cacao, cashmere wood, cinnamon, praline, tonka bean and vanilla. Yum. It’s quite a luxurious scent - I feel a bit spoiled if I use it for daytime - but it’s wearable every day.