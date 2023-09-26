14 best long-lasting perfumes rated by us - and better still, they're all under £70
We've tried and tested the best long-lasting perfumes to bring you our favourites - and the best part is they're all under £70.
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
If you're looking for one of the best long-lasting perfumes on a budget, here are 14 options the Goodto team swears by, and they're all on sale for less than £70 - bargain!
Whether you're spending the whole day in the office or running about after the kids (story of our life), a long-lasting perfume can be the key to feeling fresh and put together when you're short on time for yourself. And though some of the best perfumes of all time have great staying power, they often come with a hefty price tag. Meanwhile, even the best perfume dupes out there are unlikely to last as long as their designer counterparts.
Luckily, the difference between cheap and expensive perfumes isn't always their longevity, and if you know where to look you can find scents that will last on your skin for hours after just one application. With this in mind, here at Goodto, we love long-lasting perfumes and these are the ones that really work for busy mums and women on the go. From floral scents to spice and musk, there's something for everyone on this list, and the best part is that they all cost £70 or less.
14 long-lasting perfumes under £70
Why you can trust GoodTo. Our experienced Consumer Editor & parent reviewers spend hours testing products to help you make the best choice. Find out how we test and review products.
The quick list
Best long-lasting perfume overall
Notes: Pink Pepper, Kiwi, Rhubarb, Musk, Sandalwood, Lemon Tree
Dolce & Gabbana is known for the luxury fragrance collections, with scents such as Light Blue and The One among their most popular. But did you know that you can own one of its designer fragrances for less than £70?
L'imperatrice is a bold, feminine fragrance combining watermelon, cyclamen and blondwood. With an RRP of £60 for 50ml, This scent is top of our list of the best long-lasting perfumes.
Best fruity perfume
Notes: Ylang Ylang, Black Pepper, Vanilla
One of several new eau de parfums from The Body Shop, Full Ylang Ylang blends notes of soft petals, green leaves, woody stems, juicy fruits and sweet resin to create a sweet yet spicy scent.
Made with 90% ingredients of natural origin, certified by The Vegan Society and in a bottle made from recycled glass, this long-lasting perfume is a great choice for those who are looking for eco-conscious beauty.
Best clean perfume
Notes: Blackcurrant, Pink Pepper, Bergamot, Blond woods, Patchouli, Musk
This elegant, vibrant fragrance is perfect for anyone looking for an everyday scent that's refreshing and spicy rather than floral and sweet, with top notes of black currant, pink pepper and bergamot.
For a designer scent, it's not too pricey at £59 for a 90ml bottle.
Best daytime perfume
Notes: Bergamot, White Roses, Watermelon, Pink Pepper, Grapefruit, Sandalwood
French brand Caudalie has cemented its reputation as a skincare giant, but it also offers several fragrances at an affordable price. And Fleur de Vigne is our top pick for a fresh and uplifting daytime scent, designed to be reminiscent of a walk through the grape vines that Caudalie is so famous for.
Best romantic perfume
Notes: Neroli, Orange Blossom, Jasmine
This designer fragrance will set you back a fair few pennies if you opt for the 50ml or 75ml bottles, but the 30ml option costs a reasonable £65. If it's a well-known designer fragrance you're after but don't want to break the bank, this one's for you.
Described as "The feeling of falling in love, bottled", Chloé Love Story combines neroli, orange blossom and jasmine stephanotis to create this floral, daytime scent.
Best oriental perfume
Notes: Almond, Jasmine, Tonka Bean, Cocoa
Another designer scent that's surprisingly affordable if you opt for a smaller bottle, Caroline Herrera's Good Girl costs £60 for 30ml. Sure, it might not make economic sense to make this your new go-to fragrance, but if you fancy treating yourself to a new scent, this a great option that promises to last all day.
Best influencer fave
Notes: Pink Pepper, Ambrette, Iris
A perfume staple if ever there was one, Glossier You is well-renowned for its staying power. Formulated as a skin-smell enhancer, you won't have to worry about smelling the same as your friends. Despite its popularity, this scent smells slightly different on everyone. It comes in a roller ball, solid perfume and there's a candle too, but the trusty 50ml bottle will set you back just £57.
This long-lasting perfume includes top notes of spicy pink pepper with warm heart notes and floral iris for a fresh daytime scent. It's a cult perfume and raved about on TikTok too, so if if you love a trending product then this is our top recommendation.
Best summer perfume
Notes: Bergamot, Melon, Peach, Jasmine, Sandalwood
A summer scent if ever there was one, Sunflowers combines bergamot, melon and peach with jasmine, sandalwood and moss for a fruity and floral fragrance - it's the definition of sunshine in a bottle.
Despite the brand's high-end status, a 100ml bottle of this Elizabeth Arden scent will set you back just £32, making it one of the most affordable products on this list. Not bad for a fragrance that promises to last all day!
Best unisex perfume
Notes: Cardamom, Cinnamon, Cedarwood, Sandalwood
If you're a true fragrance fan then no doubt you're already familiar with M&S' offering - all of which boast stellar staying power.
While Warm Neroli has been praised for its similarity to Paco Rabanne's Lady Million and Midnight Blossom is said to smell just like YSL's Black Opium, Apothecary Warmth is a £10 dupe of Le Labo's £160 santal 33, with both sharing notes of cardamom. As any fragrance connoisseur knows, the unisex Le Labo scent has become a cult favourite in recent years, with celeb fans including Alexa Chung, Jodie Comer and Ryan Reynolds.
Best unique perfume
Notes: Pomelo, Passionfruit, Vanilla, Sandalwood, Tonka Bean
In collaboration with the Van Gogh Museum, Floral Street created this fruity, floral fragrance inspired by van Gogh’s Almond Blossom. The bottle is, quite literally, a masterpiece, and we love the mouth-watering notes of pomelo, passionfruit and apple blossom too.
At £68 for 50ml, this fragrance is a reasonably priced long-lasting perfume. Floral Street products are vegan, cruelty-free and sustainably sourced too - so you can spritz without a guilty conscience.
Best floral perfume
Notes: Pink Pepper, Rose, Bergamot, Mandarin, Jasmine, Sandalwood
Award-winning skincare brand Liz Earle has a stellar fragrance collection, with each scent over 87% naturally derived and made with the highest quality botanicals by leading perfumers.
Its No. 20 scent is a feminine, floral fragrance that combines rose with top notes of bergamot, pink pepper and mandarin, and base notes of sandalwood and vanilla, to create romantic and uplifting perfume.
At £62 for a 50ml bottle, this fragrance isn't as good value for money as some of the others on our list, but it's perfect for popping in your handbag.
Best citrus perfume
Notes: Bergamot, Mandarin, Bitter Orange, Lavender, Geranium, Rose
Liz Earle has made it onto our list of the best long-lasting perfumes not once but twice, with the fresh and citrussy No. 1 scent coming in closely behind No. 20.
Perfect for sunny days, this perfume has top notes of bergamot, mandarin and bitter orange, and base notes of cedarwood and patchouli - perfect for those who love a lighter fragrance or are fans of fresh, daytime scents - and it's just as long-lasting as its floral counterpart.
Best evening perfume
Notes: Rose, Apricot, Peach, Musk, Amber, Vanilla
Ghost's newest fragrance Deep Night is - you guessed it - a delicious evening scent that combines notes of rose, apricot and peach with musk, amber and vanilla to create a fragrance that promises to last all night long.
Described as sensual and passionate, this is a strong, confident scent with a romantic touch, complete in a stunning crescent-shaped bottle.
Best autumnal perfume
Notes: White Musk, Ginger, Neroli
It's another double-whammy for French skincare brand Caudalie, who has made it onto our long-lasting perfumes list for a second time with their autumnal Thé des Vignes scent.
White musk, ginger and neroli are the main notes in this fragrance, which is priced at just £44 for a 100ml bottle. You won't have to worry about spritzing away your pennies with this scent - not only is it a bargain but it'll last for hours too.
The best long-lasting perfumes we recommend in 2023
1. Dolce & Gabbana L'imperatrice
Our expert review:
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Dolce & Gabbana are is known for the luxury fragrance collections, with scents such as Light Blue and The One among their most popular. But did you know that you can own one of their its designer fragrances for less than £70?
L'imperatrice is a bold, feminine fragrance combing watermelon, cyclamen and blondwood. With an RRP of £60 for 50ml, This scent is top of our list of the best long-lasting perfumes.
Goodto verdict: Of all the perfumes I tried, this was by far my favourite. It has the advantages of being a well-known designer brand but at a more affordable price than other Dolce & Gabbana fragrances, and most importantly it was the longest lasting. I applied it at 8am and could still smell it on myself at 5pm - despite having cooked and washed up while on my lunch break. I like the scent too, it's not too sweet and it's not overpowering when first applied, despite having stellar staying power.
2. The Body Shop Full Ylang Ylang
Our expert review:
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
One of several new eau de parfums from The Body Shop, Full Ylang Ylang blends notes of soft petals, green leaves, woody stems, juicy fruits and sweet resin to create a sweet yet spicy scent.
Made with 90% ingredients of natural origin, certified by The Vegan Society and in a bottle made from recycled glass, this long-lasting perfume is a great choice for those who are looking for eco-conscious beauty.
Goodto verdict: I'm a big fan of The Body Shop and have used their fragrances for years. They're always affordable and smell great, and this scent was my favourite of their new collection - which also includes full iris, full rose and orange blossom too. The Full Ylang Ylang is fruity and tropical but not overly sweet, and for a budget option, it lasted a surprisingly long time. Again, I applied at 8am and while it had mostly faded by 5pm, I did keep catching the odd whiff of it throughout the evening.
3. Lacoste L.12.12 French Panache Pour Elle
Our expert review:
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This elegant, vibrant fragrance is perfect for anyone looking for an everyday scent that's refreshing and spicy rather than floral and sweet, with top notes of black currant, pink pepper and bergamot.
For a designer scent, it's not too pricey at £59 for a 90ml bottle, meaning you can own a truly long-lasting perfume for just a fraction of the price of many other popular products. Plus, there's several different iterations of this scent to choose from, including the more feminine L.12.12 Rose and L.12.12 Sparkling.
Goodto verdict: My husband picked this up by accident in the airport thinking it was ‘pour homme’ and I’m very glad he did as it’s now one of my fave perfumes. It’s a very clean and fresh scent - something I spray liberally after the shower rather than a scent I’d save for a night out, but if you like light and fruity scents that you can easily wear every day and not tire of, you’ll love this.
4. Caudalie Fleur de Vigne
Our expert review:
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
French skincare brand Caudalie has cemented its reputation as a skincare giant, but it also offers several fragrances at an affordable price. And Fleur de Vigne is our top pick for a fresh and uplifting daytime scent.
Energising notes of grapefruit, mandarin and cedar combine to evoke the scent of a vine flower and is designed to be reminiscent of a walk through the grape vines that Caudalie is so famous for.
Goodto verdict: I love this fragrance - it’s described as fresh and energising, which is spot on - I put this on in the morning, and immediately feel a little zing in my step. I’m not really a fan of heady scents, so this fresh fragrance from Caudalie is right up my street. A fresh fragrance is meant to be lighter than eau de toilette, but while it’s a light scent, I don’t find that it fades quickly or is unnoticeable.
I wear this as an everyday scent, but wouldn’t hesitate to wear it at night too. Plus, the glass bottle looks great in my bathroom, and it’s compact enough that I can stash it in my handbag.
5. Chloé Love Story
Our expert review:
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This designer fragrance will set you back a fair few pennies if you opt for the 50ml or 75ml bottles, but the 30ml option costs a very reasonable £65. If it's a well-known designer fragrance you're after but don't want to break the bank, this one's for you.
Described as "The feeling of falling in love, bottled", Chloé Love Story combines neroli, orange blossom and jasmine stephanotis to create this floral, daytime scent.
Goodto verdict: Rich and floral but still fresh, this is a heady scent that combines top notes of orange blossom with jasmine and cedarwood. I had a voucher to spend and I wanted to spoil myself so I splashed out on this after reading that it’s one of Molly Mae’s faves! I couldn’t believe how tiny the bottle was considering this is the most I’ve ever spent on perfume - but it’s lovely to use sparingly for special occasions. (Or whenever I want to channel my inner Love Islander or feel like feel like I fly by private jet…)
6. Carolina Herrera Good Girl
Our expert review:
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Another designer scent that's surprisingly affordable if you opt for a smaller bottle, Caroline Herrera's Good Girl cost £60 for 30ml. Sure, it might not make economic sense to make this your new go-to fragrance, but if you fancy treating yourself to a new scent, this a great option that promises to last all day.
Packed full of powerful fragrance, this scent combines top notes of almond with heart notes of Sandalwood, Tuberose, Iris, Jasmine to create an oriental scent. The bottle will look impressive on your dressing table too!
Goodto verdict: This is my ‘signature’ perfume and I fell in love with it after my husband bought it as a gift - my little girl chose it because the bottle is shaped like a high heel and it does look very cool on my dressing table. I’m not a fan of overly floral perfumes, but this is a deliciously complex scent with top notes of almond, bergamot, coffee and lemon, and base notes that include cacao, cashmere wood, cinnamon, praline, tonka bean and vanilla. Yum. It’s quite a luxurious scent - I feel a bit spoiled if I use it for daytime - but it’s wearable every day.
7. Glossier You
Our expert review: