"To be honest, I'll believe it when I see it": Can the government actually deliver on its free childcare promise?
With 15 hours free childcare set to be extended to parents of two-year-olds from April 2024, we look at whether it's possible for the government to fulfil its pledge
Doubts as to whether the government can stick to its pledge of free childcare are rife as the childcare sector struggles with a staffing crisis and a lack of funding.
Back in March 2023, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced a wave of changes to the free childcare scheme in England, as part of the government's pledge to break down the barriers that stop people working. Speaking in Parliament, Jeremy Hunt said: "I don’t want any parent with a child under 5 to be prevented from working, if they want to, because it is damaging to our economy and unfair, mainly to women."
It was promised that the 30 hours free childcare scheme would be rolled out to every single child over the age of nine months by September 2025, and that every child over the age of nine months would get 15 hours free childcare by September 2024.
At the time, parents were dismayed that they would have to wait more than 12 months for the free childcare extension to kick in and help with childcare costs. But while extending the eligibility criteria for the childcare schemes, the Chancellor highlighted a significant bump in the road - a childcare supply shortage.
So with this shortage, can the government actually deliver the pledge?
The childcare supply problem
But the sector also faces cost pressures, making it hard for childcare establishments to recruit and retain additional staff. Those pressures also lead to and increase in the price that parents have to pay to secure childcare they need.
The government also then promised additional funding to nurseries offering free childcare, and offered more flexibility on how they operate in line with other parts of the UK, with the minimum staff-to-child ratios changed from 1:4 to 1:5.
In his Spring Budget speech, the Chancellor addressed the dwindling supply of childcare options, saying: "We have seen a significant decline in childminders over recent years – down 9% in England in just one year. But childminders are a vital way to deliver affordable and flexible care and we need more of them." And so the government has introduced incentive payments of £600 for childminders who sign up to the profession, rising to £1,200 for those who join through an agency.
But the sector also faces cost pressures, making it hard for childcare establishments to recruit and retain additional staff. Those pressures also lead to and increase in the price that parents have to pay to secure childcare they need.
The government also then promised additional funding to nurseries offering free childcare, and offered more flexibility on how they operate in line with other parts of the UK, with the minimum staff-to-child ratios changed from 1:4 to 1:5.
Are the childcare reforms enough to deliver on the free childcare promise?
While the government is plowing ahead with it's plan, (it recently announced the date which working parents of two-year olds can register for 15 hours free childcare which will come into effect from April 2024), those providing the care are much more sceptical as to whether it can actually be fulfilled. According to The Independent, research from The University of Leeds and the Early Education and Childcare Coalition suggests that almost 100,000 extra workers will be needed to fulfil the pledge, as well as an additional 180,000 places by the end of 2025.
But this additional need comes at a time when the childcare sector has been struggling with adequate funding. In an open letter to the chancellor, education secretary and children and families minister, CEO of the Early Years Alliance, Neil Leitch wrote: "As you will be aware, the early years sector has expressed serious concerns about the viability of this policy and its potential impact on providers if not funded adequately...
"This is a flagship government policy that has been heavily promoted, and expectations among families are high.
"What the government is asking of providers is no small thing: to deliver one of the biggest expansions the sector has seen in the midst of a recruitment and retention crisis and on the back of years of underfunding."
Neil adds: "The policy is a perfect example of the 'announce first, think later' approach that government continues to take when it comes to early years. With the start of the expansion just months away, it remains to be seen whether there is any hope of this policy actually working in practice."
The impact on families
But while the Government and childcare suppliers seem at odd with what is achievable, it is families that will be hit the hardest.
Mum-of-two, Laura Crombie says: "My youngest turns two in February so we will benefit from this in April, but to be honest, I'll believe it when I see it. I know too many women who basically work for nothing as childcare swallows all of their wages, so this is a welcome change if it actually comes to pass. My nursery fees are going up from £77 to £86 per day from January and my daughter only attends two days a week as I work part time, so this will be hugely beneficial to us. I also have a six-year-old and wish this had been introduced when she was younger."
But Laura has also seen first-hand the challenges facing the industry: "Our nursery has a waiting list and struggles to find high-quality, qualified staff so shortages are apparent."
If you're trying to factor childcare into your family's budget, it's worth making sure you understand the average childcare costs, including how much nursery costs, as well as how much it costs to raise a child.
Goodto Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Sarah is Goodto.com’s Money Editor, covering various aspects of family finance - everything from energy price cap, cost of living payments and food prices to major sales, money saving tips and how to get more for less. A writer, journalist and editor with more than 15 years' experience, Sarah is allergic to confusing jargon and hates money-saving hacks that don’t actually save you money. As well as putting a spotlight on the money news that will actually impact your family life, Sarah is also the Goodto team’s guru on how to tell a good deal from a dud and the best way to dodge price hikes. When not writing about money, or picking the brains of leading personal finance experts, Sarah can be found hanging out with her rockstar dog Pepsi, getting opinionated about a movie or learning British Sign Language.
-
-
Jimmy Fallon sparks parenting debate after revealing gifts for his daughters
The talk show host has been told not to gift his daughters the presents
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince Louis pulls cheeky stunt as royals attend Christmas Carol service
The youngster just made his debut at the Princess of Wales' annual Christmas Carol service
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
More than one in 10 millennials and Gen Z adults expect financial help from mum and dad - but there's one quick check you can do to make sure you're not paying more than you have to
Parents could be spending £550 a year supporting millennial and Gen Z offspring
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
Working families hoping to secure 15 hours of free childcare for 2-year-old olds urged not to miss this important deadline
This is the exact date working parents of toddlers can register for 15 hours free childcare as the scheme's extension looms closer
By Sarah Handley Published
-
Mum shares the 4 times M&S Food was actually cheaper than Aldi, and it'll challenge everything you think you know
One mum has gone viral thanks to her eye-opening price comparison between Aldi and M&S Food
By Sarah Handley Published
-
Cheapest places for your Christmas dinner staples revealed in new research, but where does your usual supermarket rank on the list?
New research has ranked the nation's favourite supermarkets from cheapest to most expensive for Christmas dinner essentials
By Sarah Handley Published
-
'I need to split myself in two to be a working mum' New report lays bare the 'disproportionate impact' childcare has on a mother's career
New research has highlighted the struggle working mothers have trying to balance their work and family life
By Sarah Handley Published
-
Tooth Fairy tax is a thing, and it's doubled within a generation, but here are 4 money-alternative ideas you could try instead
Today's parents are paying considerably more for this family tradition than their parents did
By Sarah Handley Published
-
How to recycle LEGO: can you stick it in the recycling bin and what else can you do with old bricks?
Knowing how to recycle LEGO is essential for families looking to declutter their toy stash and free up some space
By Sarah Handley Published
-
When does Black Friday end? Timings of the annual sale weekend explained
Black Friday 'weekend' is here, but it pays to know when the Black Friday sales end so you can bag a bargain before it's all over
By Sarah Handley Published