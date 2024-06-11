18 places dads can get freebies for Father's Day - including SeaLife Centres, Eden Project, Gulliver's Kingdom and more
If you want to make the fathers in your life feel appreciated, then check out these options where dads can get something for free
We've scoured the internet and found a stack of places that are offering dads something for free for Father's Day.
Father's Day is just around the corner - this year, it falls on Sunday 16 June. While you might celebrate the dads in your life year-round, when it's Father's Day, you might be tempted to go the extra mile to show your appreciation. Maybe you've been looking for a brilliant Father's Day gift idea, helping your kids with what to write in a father's day card, or sharing fun facts about Father's Day to show them how much you care.
But if you're looking for something extra to make the day feel special, without breaking the bank, then check out all these places where dads can bag a freebie or a discount on the big day. From a free beer to a free visit to a number of attractions around the country, there's something on this list for everyone.
Places where dad can go free this Father's Day
- Free entry for dads at Sealife Centres across the country - From 10-16 June 2024, a parent can go free if you purchase one full-price ticket - with visits valid until 4 August 2024. Choose from nine locations, including Birmingham, Manchester and Great Yarmouth.
- Dads go free to Dartmoor Zoo - If dads are accompanied by a full paying adult or child on Sunday 16 June, then they can get free entry to the zoo. Tickets are limited so you need to book online in advance.
- Father's Day special offer at LEGOLAND Discovery Centre (Birmingham and Manchester) - one parent goes free with any full price child ticket purchased. Tickets available from 10-16 June 2024 for visits up until 4 August 2024. Child must be in attendance during visit.
- Dads and grandads go free to the Eden Project, Cornwall - valid on Sunday 16 June 2024 only, dads and grandads can get free entry to the Eden Project when accompanied by their child(ren) or grandchild(ren). Tickets for the whole visiting party must be booked in advance.
- Get 2-for-1 tickets on the London Eye for Father's Day - buy an individual ticket (£42) between now and 16 June 2024 and get one free for dad with this great London Eye offer for Father's Day. Tickets must be used by 19 July 2024, and you can reschedule before then if your plans change.
- Free entry to Gulliver's Kingdom (Warrington, Milton Keynes and Rother Valley) - An adult gets free entry when a full price child ticket is purchased. Offer is available on both Saturday 15 June and Sunday 16 June 2024.
- Free beer for dads at TGI Fridays - download the Stripes Reward app and book your table in advance, and dads can get a free pint with their main meal from 14-16 June 2024.
- Dads go free to Woodlands Theme Park, Devon - on 16 June 2024, if you buy a full price child's ticket to Woodlands, then dad gets to go for free. Tickets must be booked online and in advance.
- Free main meal for dad at All Star Lanes in London - buy a full price adult main meal from the à la carte menu at All Star Lanes in one of four London locations, and you'll get a free main meal for dad. Offer valid on 16 June 2024.
- Dads go free to Yorkshire Wildlife Park - Over 15-16 June 2024, dads can get free admission when you have two paying visitors (either children, adults or seniors/students).
- Free entry for dads at Dudley Zoo and Castle on 15 and 16 June 2024. Dads who are accompanied by a full paying child or adult, get free entry over Father's Day weekend. Tickets must have been booked online in advance.
- Dads get free entry to Cotswolds Farm Park in Cheltenham - purchase a full price adult, child or toddler ticket online for the 15 and 16 June 2024, and you'll get a free ticket for dad.
- Free admission for Dads at Flamingo Land in Yorkshire - buy an adult ticket online and in advance, and you'll get a free ticket for dad over 15 and 16 June 2024. Grab a main meal in The Coach House and they can also get a free pint.
- Dads go free to Whitehouse Farm Centre, Northumberland - book now, and when you buy a full price child's ticket, you'll get a free ticket for dad.
- Dads get free entry to The Ark Open Farm in Newtownards, Northern Ireland - get one free ticket for dad per paying toddler, child, adult or family ticket. The website says the offer is available on the Saturday and Sunday of Father's Day weekend.
- Free admission for Dads at Twinlakes Park in Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire this Father's Day weekend - one dad gets free entry per paying customer (adult/senior or child/toddler ticket). The paying customer needs to pre-book, but there's no need to pre-book the free ticket.
- Dads go free to Wheelgate Theme and Water Park in Nottinghamshire - with free entry on both the Saturday and Sunday of Father's Day weekend, when another full-price ticket is purchased.
- Use the code FREEDAD to get free entry for Dad at Powderham Castle & Grounds in Exeter - this is great one if your dad is a bit of a history buff. Code is valid for visits on 16 June 2024 only, and will grant you a free adult or senior ticket when used at the online checkout. Only one use per order is allowed.
We've got you covered if you need more ideas on things to do with kids, as well as some indoor activities for kids if the weather isn't great on Father's Day.
Sarah is GoodtoKnow’s Consumer Writer & Money Editor and is passionate about helping mums save money wherever they can - whether that's spending wisely on toys and kidswear or keeping on top of the latest news around childcare costs, child benefit, the motherhood penalty. A writer, journalist and editor with more than 15 years' experience, Sarah is all about the latest toy trends and is always on the look out for toys for her nephew or Goddaughters so that she remains one of their favourite grown ups. When not writing about money or best buys, Sarah can be found hanging out with her rockstar dog Pepsi, getting opinionated about a movie or learning British Sign Language.
