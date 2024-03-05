Millennial parents, if you get your financial advice on social media here are 5 things to check to avoid 'misinformation' (and it's worth teaching your kids too)
Recent report shares shocking statistics on misleading financial information on social media - here's how you can fact check money advice on your social feed
With living costs still high, it's no wonder that some parents need some advice on managing their family budget as effectively as possible. Knowing how to save money is key when you have a family, so you can plan your spending and try and save for your child's future. But with lots of financial advice containing confusing jargon, it can be hard to know where to turn to for help.
But for those parents seeking advice on how to manage their money, it's important to know where you can get accurate and reliable information, and where to avoid looking for tips. While older generations had no option but to turn to a professional for financial advice, younger generations are increasingly turning to social media for help. But sadly this information can often be unreliable, which could lead you to make money mistakes that could have dire consequences for your family. According to a report by stock research company WallStreetZen, almost two-thirds of stock videos on TikTok are misleading, and 95 per cent lack the relevant disclaimers. Furthermore, the research also found that a worryingly low percentage (0.8 per cent) of TikTokers actually have the relevant qualifications to be doling out the advice.
If you want to make sure you're listening to reliable advice (and want to teach your children how to do the same, so that they grow into financially confident and literate adults), then news analysis website, The Conversation, has shared five tips on how you can follow TikTok's advice to fact check your feed.
How to fact-check money advice in your social media feed
If you want to check the authenticity of financial advice on social media (or teach your teen how to check for themselves), then there are five questions to ask yourself before you act on the advice.
- Who is this person? Check their profile and see if it says that they are a regulated financial advisor
- What are they saying? If it sounds too good to be true, or they are making promises about massive returns on investment, then you should definitely be sceptical
- When was this posted? Check the time stamp on the social media post to see how recently it was posted - advice shared in older videos may be out of date
- Where are they getting their information? Reliable content creators will explain exactly where they are getting the information they are sharing, and it should be a source where you can go and find out more information yourself
- Why are they sharing this information? If the advice is flagged as an ad or asks you to sign up to something in order to get the full picture, then it's wise to be wary of its authenticity
It's also worth paying attention to where the person is posting from, as financial rules may be different in other countries. Another point to remember about video content shared on social media platforms is that they are often limited by time, so won't always be able to provide all the information, disclaimers, or warnings necessary to give you well-rounded advice.
But that's not to say you can't trust any financial advice you find on social media. Consumer champion Martin Lewis is active on social media and can be relied on to provide accurate information, as can his website, MoneySavingExpert. Government-backed MoneyHelper is also active on social media, so check for their verified profiles on your social media platform of choice. You can find links to their social profiles by scrolling down to the bottom of their website home pages, so you know you are following the official profiles.
In other news, millennials are set to become the richest generation according to a new report, and think that their approach to parenting is better than previous generations. We've also revealed the parenting rules millennials are following in 2024.
GoodtoKnow Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Sarah is GoodtoKnow’s Consumer Writer & Money Editor and is passionate about helping mums save money wherever they can - whether that's spending wisely on toys and kidswear or keeping on top of the latest news around childcare costs, child benefit, the motherhood penalty. A writer, journalist and editor with more than 15 years' experience, Sarah is all about the latest toy trends and is always on the look out for toys for her nephew or Goddaughters so that she remains one of their favourite grown ups. When not writing about money or best buys, Sarah can be found hanging out with her rockstar dog Pepsi, getting opinionated about a movie or learning British Sign Language.
-
-
This popular colour is not safe for kids to swim in, says expert - and here's why
A parenting expert has explained why you should never buy your kid a swimsuit in one particular colour
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
17 places mums can get a freebie for Mother's Day - from a free glass of fizz or pud, to free entry to a range of attractions
If you want to make the mothers in your life feel appreciated, then check out these options where mums can get something for free
By Sarah Handley Published
-
Cash-strapped millennials are set to become the richest generation in history, according to new report, (but it'll take about 20 years)
This would demonstrate a marked shift for millennial parents as they currently struggle to make ends meet amongst high living costs
By Sarah Handley Published
-
Money is the biggest co-parenting worry for divorced parents, according to new research - here's what else made the list
A recent survey has shone a light on the biggest co-parenting worries divorced parents face, from money to differing parenting styles
By Sarah Handley Published
-
85% of parents say that childcare costs are preventing them from having more kids, according to worrying new research
Findings of a recent survey highlight the devastating impact of sky high childcare costs on families
By Sarah Handley Published
-
Stark warning for parents hoping to secure free childcare for their 2-year old in April, as government says it 'can't compel' providers to offer places
Parents could miss out on free childcare at their first choice nursery, amid staff and funding shortages (but could a new recruitment drive ease the pressure?)
By Sarah Handley Published
-
Go, go, go! This tour operator is offering free holidays to grandparents, but you’ll need to be quick to get the offer
More than half of families have never gone on holiday abroad with grandparents, but want to, according to new research
By Sarah Handley Published
-
Parents struggling with seriously ill children may get financial support from the government if Hugh's Law is passed – this is everything you need to know
'In tragic circumstances all parents could concentrate on helping their children rather than worrying about money'
By Sarah Handley Published
-
Child benefit rule change could see half a million parents boost their pension pots by £10,000s - here's what we know so far
The move will see qualifying parents and carers able to apply for National Insurance Credits they missed out on when they stopped claiming child benefit
By Sarah Handley Published
-
Tesco brings back major Clubcard deal that hasn't been seen for more than 10 years - here's everything we know
The supermarket giant is offering a major Clubcard deal to its loyalty scheme members, but you'll need to be quick to take advantage
By Sarah Handley Published