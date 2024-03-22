Mum-of-three Helen Skelton shares 5 free and easy ways to keep kids entertained in the Easter holidays (and they all involve one thing)

Presenter Helen Skelton has revealed how parents can keep costs low when keeping the kids occupied during school holidays

(Image credit: GO Outdoors)
Sarah Handley
By Sarah Handley
published

School holidays can be an expensive time for families, so knowing how to keep the kids entertained for free is crucial if you want to keep a handle on the family budget.

With new research revealing that school breaks cost parents more than £3,000 a year, it's no wonder that some parents absolutely dread the holidays as they struggle to make ends meet. After all, looking for things to do with kids is one thing, but when you have to factor in the price of travel and food, the costs soon tot up.

But thankfully, GO Outdoors ambassador, presenter and mum-of-three Helen Skelton has come up with lots of things you can do as a family that won't cost you a thing, and all you need is the great outdoors.

  1. Explore your local nature trails If you're worried about the kids getting bored, you can turn your walk into a game of I Spy or hide and seek
  2. Go for a bike ride A fun way to incorporate exercise into a family bonding experience, look for a traffic-free cycling route if you have younger children or inexperienced riders in your family
  3. Collect materials for crafting If you have creative kids, then getting outside to look for things they can use in their crafting can be a great way to keep them entertained
  4. Try geocaching This is a type of outdoor treasure hunt and involves a range of hide-and-seek games the whole family can get involved in, especially older children
  5. Go outside when it's raining As long as you have the right coat and footwear, walks can be even more fun in the rain, especially if there are puddles for little ones to splash in.

As well as being cost-effective, getting outside has numerous benefits for your families mental and physical wellbeing too, such as:

  • Reducing anxiety
  • Increasing movement and encouraging an active lifestyle
  • Exposure to Vitamin D
  • Strengthening the immune system
  • Getting the family away from screens and back into the real world
  • Fresh air and physical activity can help you children sleep better at night

Helen Skelton comments: “The outdoors is hugely important for improving physical health, mental well-being, but also for strengthening family bonds. As an opportunity to unplug from the distractions of technology, spending time outdoors with your family will create new positive, shared experiences.

“In addition, outdoor activities like treasure hunts and wildlife spotting can be especially beneficial for children as they stimulate creativity and problem-solving skills while allowing the whole family to benefit from the health advantages of spending time outside.”

For more ideas for entertaining kids outside, try these outdoor crafts or give these outdoor games a go for hours of fun in the fresh air.

Explore More
Family Finance
Sarah Handley
Sarah Handley
Consumer Writer & Money Editor, GoodtoKnow

Sarah is GoodtoKnow’s Consumer Writer & Money Editor and is passionate about helping mums save money wherever they can - whether that's spending wisely on toys and kidswear or keeping on top of the latest news around childcare costs, child benefit, the motherhood penalty. A writer, journalist and editor with more than 15 years' experience, Sarah is all about the latest toy trends and is always on the look out for toys for her nephew or Goddaughters so that she remains one of their favourite grown ups. When not writing about money or best buys, Sarah can be found hanging out with her rockstar dog Pepsi, getting opinionated about a movie or learning British Sign Language. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸