Parents should hold off buying this back to school staple 'as close to their first day as possible', says retailer

Getting back to school supplies is something of a summer holiday ritual, and this year parents are set to spend £2.3billion on these essentials. Now a study from Sports Direct has revealed that outer jackets and coats are the first purchases that parents make, almost three weeks out from the first day of school, followed by school uniforms, PE kits and school backpacks.

The data also shows that parents wait the longest to buy school shoes and PE trainers, as well as socks and tights, typically picking up these items just over two weeks before the new school year starts. For many families, this leaves time for the required back to school preparations, including trying everything on, adding labels and getting it washed in advance of the big day. These preparations take an average of 10 hours, according to Sports Direct's research, but for more than one in five families (21 per cent), these preparatory activities will take between 13 and 24 hours.

However, buying things like school shoes and PE trainers too soon could mean you have to pay more in the long run. School shoes are one of the most often replaced bits of school uniform. According to the Sports Direct survey, school shoes are some of the most cleaned, repaired and replaced bits of school uniform. After all, they are subject to prolonged wear and tear, and there is little if any adaptability should your child outgrow them. So you might want these to be one of the last things you buy, to maximise how long they will last. Lacey Roebuck, Commercial Manager at Sports Direct, says: “Whilst our research has shown that parents shop for school uniform on average 18-16 days prior to the start of term, if you want your items to get their wear, we would advise leaving it later, as close to their first day as possible, especially if your children are still young.

“By purchasing items in the days leading up, such as school shoes, you ensure a better fit that will last longer throughout the year, avoiding the need for early replacements due to growth spurts.”

On the other hand, GoodtoKnow's Deputy Editor and parenting expert Heidi Scrimgeour argues that leaving it too late to buy school shoes could cause a problem too: "If you've left it until now to buy school shoes, my advice is to snap up your new kicks as quickly as possible for two reasons. Firstly, you want to give your kids plenty of time to break in their new shoes at home rather than buying them at the last minute and then risking blisters on the first day back. And secondly, there's often very limited stock left if you leave it too late in August to do your school shoe shopping."

Sometimes thought, when you buy the back to school essentials may depend on when your family budget allows. While The Schoolwear Association found that the average cost for compulsory school uniform for a child starting secondary school in England is £92.35, Sports Direct's data shows that parents anticipate spending closer to £155.95 per child on average. While you can keep costs low by buying cheaper basics, there is a chance that this could prove a false economy as they may not withstand the wear and tear that comes along with school life. However there are some ways to keep costs under control without compromising on quality:

Label everything

Buy a size bigger where you can

Try fusible interfacing on the inside of knees, elbows and hems

Use a fabric protector on shoes, bags and clothes

Consider buying second hand where you can - check out websites like oldschooluniform.co.uk or uniformerly.co.uk .





