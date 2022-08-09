London bus strike: August 2022 dates and services affected

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Bus drivers will be joining workers across the London Underground and Overground as well as the wider rail industry, as they prepare to strike for two days in August.

Londoners are set for more transport chaos, as bus drivers plan to walk out on two days coinciding with train strikes (opens in new tab) across the capital and the UK more widely. It's not the first time that travellers are facing disruption, as the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) staged the UK's biggest rail strike in 30 years back in June, while the London tube strike (opens in new tab) saw the Underground grind to a halt around the same time.

But it's not just rail workers that are showing signs of unrest this summer. On July 19, members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) voted for a Royal Mail strike (opens in new tab), and now London bus drivers are joining the industrial action. Here's everything you need to know about the London bus strike, including the dates and which services are affected.

When are the London bus strikes?

The London bus strikes are scheduled to take place on Friday 19 August and Saturday 20 August. These dates coincide with the London Underground and Overground strikes on the Friday, while the Saturday will also see RMT members at Network Rail and 14 train operators walk out.

The bus strike has been organised by the trade union Unite, which represents workers across all sectors of the economy in the UK and Ireland. Over the two strike days, more than 1,600 London bus drivers will walk out in a dispute over pay amid the cost of living crisis.

Previously, London bus drivers have been involved in a pay dispute with Arriva bus company, which saw drivers walk out on 11 May 2022. However, the remaining strike days were suspended after an improved pay offer.

The strikes taking place later this month do not involve Arriva, and are instead in connection with London United bus company.

Friday 19 August

The first of the strike days is scheduled for Friday 19 August. This coincides with RMT strikes on the London Underground and Overground, meaning those hoping to travel around the capital will be facing severe disruption.

Although the disputes are separate, both are about pay in response to rising inflation and the cost of living crisis.

Saturday 20 August

The only other London bus strike currently scheduled is on Saturday 20 August. Alongside the bus drivers, RMT members at Network Rail and 14 train operators will strike, meaning there will be more than 40,000 workers walking out on this date.

The two days of industrial action will affect workers based in depots in Fulwell, Hounslow, Hounslow Heath, Park Royal, Shepherd's Bush, Stamford Brook, and Tolworth.

Why are London bus drivers striking?

London bus drivers are striking over a dispute about pay and working conditions. The strike was planned after London United, a bus company that operates mostly in the west and south-west of the capital, failed to meet the union's pay demands.

London United has offered its workers a pay increase of 3.6% in 2022 and 4.2% next year, but the union has said that this is a real terms pay cut, because of increasing inflation.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The workers’ parent company RATP is fabulously wealthy and it can fully afford to pay our members a decent wage increase.

“Our members at London United will receive the union’s complete support until this dispute is resolved and a fair pay offer secured.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How much do London bus drivers get paid?

According to Glassdoor (opens in new tab), the average yearly salary for a bus driver in the London area is £27,973. By contrast, Glassdoor puts the average London salary across all sectors at £37,579.

Meanwhile, Payscale (opens in new tab) calculates the average hourly rate for London bus drivers to be £12.77. London living wage is currently at £11.05 per hour.

Most bus drivers work around 40 hours a week across five days.

Which bus routes will be affected by the strike: London United bus routes

Fulwell routes: 33, 65, 71, 85, 281, 290, 371, 481, 671, 681, K3, N33 and N65

33, 65, 71, 85, 281, 290, 371, 481, 671, 681, K3, N33 and N65 Hounslow routes: 110, 111, 117, 203, 419, E1, H22, H32, H37 and H98

110, 111, 117, 203, 419, E1, H22, H32, H37 and H98 Hounslow Heath routes: 105, 116, 216, 400, 411, 423, 635, 663, 696, 697, KU1, KU2 and KU3

105, 116, 216, 400, 411, 423, 635, 663, 696, 697, KU1, KU2 and KU3 Park Royal routes: 18, 220, 223, 224, 258, 266, 440, N18 and N266.

18, 220, 223, 224, 258, 266, 440, N18 and N266. Shepherd’s Bush routes: 49, 70, 72, 94, 148, C1 and N72

49, 70, 72, 94, 148, C1 and N72 Stamford Brook routes: 9, 211, 272, 283, E3, H91 and N9

9, 211, 272, 283, E3, H91 and N9 Tolworth routes: 265, 293, 404, 406, 418, 465, 467, 470, 613, 662, 665, K1, K2, K4 K5 and S3

