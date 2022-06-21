London tube strike: Which tube stations are closed today and when does the strike end?
All the latest travel updates on the London tube strike
Many travellers are eager to know what tube stations are open and closed today as tfL go ahead with their planned London tube strike.
Today marks the first day of the UK-wide rail strike (opens in new tab), with severe travel disruption expected across train lines up and down the country. It's double chaos for those commuting in and around London though, as rail union RMT and it's workers also go ahead with their 24 hour tube strike. Some of London's busiest and most popular underground stations are closed as a result, with key lines like the Central and Bakerloo line also operating a reduced or 'special' service.
It's not all bad news though, as lines such as the Overground and the recently opened Elizabeth line (opens in new tab) appear to be carrying out a normal service. We share which lines are affected and what tube stations will be shut today as a result.
Which tube stations are closed today?
All stations on the Victoria, Bakerloo, Circle, Piccadily, Metropolitan, Jubilee, Hammersmith & City and Waterloo & City lines are closed today as part of the London tube strike.
Some additional stations are closed on the Central, Northern, District and London Overgound line. tfL have confirmed that these are 'part suspended' with limited routes still operating on part of the line. For the small few that are running, tubes will be less frequent and won't serve every station on the line.
Victoria Line
- Walthamstow Central - CLOSED
- Blackhorse Road - CLOSED
- Tottenham Hale - CLOSED
- Seven Sisters - CLOSED
- Finsbury Park - CLOSED
- Highbury & Islington - CLOSED
- King's Cross St Pancras - CLOSED
- Euston - CLOSED
- Warren Street - CLOSED
- Oxford Circus - CLOSED
- Green Park - CLOSED
- Victoria - CLOSED
- Pimlico - CLOSED
- Vauxhall - CLOSED
- Stockwell - CLOSED
- Brixton - CLOSED
Circle line
- Hammersmith - CLOSED
- Goldhawk Road - CLOSED
- Shepherd’s Bush Market - CLOSED
- Wood Lane - CLOSED
- Latimer Road - CLOSED
- Ladbroke Grove - CLOSED
- Westbourne Park - CLOSED
- Royal Oak - CLOSED
- Paddington - CLOSED
- Edgware Road - CLOSED
- Baker Street - CLOSED
- Great Portland Street - CLOSED
- Euston Square - CLOSED
- King’s Cross St Pancras - CLOSED
- Farringdon - CLOSED
- Barbican - CLOSED
- Moorgate - CLOSED
- Liverpool Street - CLOSED
- Aldgate - CLOSED
- Tower Hill - CLOSED
- Monument - CLOSED
- Cannon Street - CLOSED
- Mansion House - CLOSED
- Blackfriars - CLOSED
- Temple - CLOSED
- Embankment - CLOSED
- Westminster - CLOSED
- St James’s Park - CLOSED
- Victoria - CLOSED
- Sloane Square - CLOSED
- South Kensington - CLOSED
- Gloucester Road - CLOSED
- High Street Kensington - CLOSED
- Notting Hill Gate - CLOSED
- Bayswater - CLOSED
Bakerloo line
- Harrow & Wealdstone - CLOSED
- Kenton - CLOSED
- South Kenton - CLOSED
- North Wembley - CLOSED
- Wembley Central - CLOSED
- Stonebridge Park - CLOSED
- Harlesden - CLOSED
- Willesden Junction - CLOSED
- Kensal Green - CLOSED
- Queen's Park - CLOSED
- Kilburn Park - CLOSED
- Maida Vale - CLOSED
- Warwick Avenue - CLOSED
- Paddington - CLOSED
- Edgware Road - CLOSED
- Marylebone - CLOSED
- Regent’s Park - CLOSED
- Oxford Circus - CLOSED
- Piccadilly Circus - CLOSED
- Charing Cross - CLOSED
- Embankment - CLOSED
- Waterloo station - CLOSED
- Lambeth North - CLOSED
- Elephant & Castle - CLOSED
Hammersmith & City line
- Barking - CLOSED
- East Ham - CLOSED
- Upton Park - CLOSED
- Plaistow - CLOSED
- West Ham - CLOSED
- Bromley-by-Bow - CLOSED
- Bow Road - CLOSED
- Mile End - CLOSED
- Stepney Green - CLOSED
- Whitechapel - CLOSED
- Aldgate East - CLOSED
- Liverpool Street - CLOSED
- Moorgate - CLOSED
- Barbican - CLOSED
- Farringdon - CLOSED
- King's Cross St Pancras - CLOSED
- Euston Square - CLOSED
- Great Portland Street - CLOSED
- Baker Street - CLOSED
- Edgware Road - CLOSED
- Paddington - CLOSED
- Royal Oak - CLOSED
- Westbourne Park - CLOSED
- Ladbroke Grove - CLOSED
- Latimer Road - CLOSED
- Wood Lane - CLOSED
- Shepherd's Bush Market - CLOSED
- Goldhawk Road - CLOSED
- Hammersmith - CLOSED
Jubilee line
- Stanmore - CLOSED
- Canons Park - CLOSED
- Queensbury - CLOSED
- Kingsbury - CLOSED
- Wembley - CLOSED
- Neasden - CLOSED
- Dollis Hill - CLOSED
- Willesden Green - CLOSED
- Kilburn - CLOSED
- West Hampstead - CLOSED
- Finchley Road - CLOSED
- Swiss Cottage - CLOSED
- St John's Wood - CLOSED
- Baker Street - CLOSED
- Bond Street - CLOSED
- Green Park - CLOSED
- Westminster - CLOSED
- Waterloo - CLOSED
- Southwark - CLOSED
- London Bridge - CLOSED
- Bermondsey - CLOSED
- Canada Water - CLOSED
- North Greenwich - CLOSED
- Canning Town - CLOSED
- West Ham - CLOSED
- Stratford - CLOSED
Metropolitan line
- Aldgate - CLOSED
- Liverpool Street - CLOSED
- Moorgate - CLOSED
- Barbican - CLOSED
- Farringdon - CLOSED
- King's Cross St Pancras - CLOSED
- Euston Square - CLOSED
- Great Portland Street - CLOSED
- Baker Street - CLOSED
- Finchley Road - CLOSED
- Wembley Park - CLOSED
- Preston Park - CLOSED
- Northwick Park - CLOSED
- Harrow-on-the-Hill - CLOSED
- West Harrow - CLOSED
- Rayners Lane - CLOSED
- Eastcote - CLOSED
- Ruislip Manor - CLOSED
- Ruislip - CLOSED
- Ickenham - CLOSED
- Hillingdon - CLOSED
- Uxbridge - CLOSED
- Croxley - CLOSED
- Watford - CLOSED
- North Harrow - CLOSED
- Pinner - CLOSED
- Northwood Hills - CLOSED
- Northwood - CLOSED
- Moor Park - CLOSED
- Rickmansworth - CLOSED
- Chorleywood - CLOSED
- Chalfont & Latimer - CLOSED
- Amersham - CLOSED
- Chesham - CLOSED
Piccadilly line
- Cockfosters - CLOSED
- Oakwood - CLOSED
- Southgate - CLOSED
- Arnos Grove - CLOSED
- Bounds Green - CLOSED
- Wood Green - CLOSED
- Turnpike Lane - CLOSED
- Manor House - CLOSED
- Finsbury Park - CLOSED
- Arsenal - CLOSED
- Holloway - CLOSED
- Caledonian Road - CLOSED
- Gloucester Road - CLOSED
- Earl's Court - CLOSED
- Barons Court - CLOSED
- Hammersmith - CLOSED
- Turnham Green - CLOSED
- Acton Town - CLOSED
- South Ealing - CLOSED
- Northfields - CLOSED
- Boston Manor - CLOSED
- Osterley - CLOSED
- Hounslow East - CLOSED
- Hounslow Central - CLOSED
- Hounslow West - CLOSED
- Hatton Cross - CLOSED
- Heathrow Terminals 2&3 - CLOSED
- Heathrow Terminal 4 - CLOSED
- Heathrow Terminal 5 - CLOSED
- Ealing Common - CLOSED
- North Ealing - CLOSED
- Park Royal - CLOSED
- Alperton - CLOSED
- Sudbury Town - CLOSED
- Sudbury Hill - CLOSED
- South Harrow - CLOSED
- Rayners Lane - CLOSED
- Eastcote - CLOSED
- Ruislip Manor - CLOSED
- Ruislip - CLOSED
- Ickenham - CLOSED
- Hillingdon - CLOSED
- Uxbridge - CLOSED
Waterloo & City line
- Bank - CLOSED
- Waterloo - CLOSED
Which tube lines are running today?
Central line
Services operating between White City and West Ruislip / Ealing Broadway stations - approximately every 20 minutes. Also operating approximately every 10 minutes between Liverpool Street and Epping / Hainault via Newbury Park stations.
An additional service is in place between Woodford and Hainault (via Grange Hill) approximately every 20 minutes.
District line
Service operating between West Ham and Upminster only - approximately every 20 minutes. Otherwise no service on the rest of the line.
Elizabeth line
Operating but with severe delays. A reduced service is in place between Paddington and Reading / Heathrow Airport and between Liverpool Street and Shenfield.
Northern line
Services operating between East Finchley and High Barnet / Mill Hill East and between Golders Green and Edgware. Expected to run every 8 minutes. No service on the rest of the line.
London Overground
No service between Highbury & Islington and Clapham Junction / New Cross / Crystal Palace / West Croydon and between Romford and Upminster. Otherwise a reduced service serving all other stations is in place.
When does the London tube strike end?
TFL have confirmed that they expect the London tube strike to end at 8am on Wednesday 22 June 2022. All lines and tube stations are expected to be open and operating again from this time, however there may still be some delays. And the message is not to travel until after mid-morning.
