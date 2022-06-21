London tube strike: Which tube stations are closed today and when does the strike end?

Many travellers are eager to know what tube stations are open and closed today as tfL go ahead with their planned London tube strike.

Today marks the first day of the UK-wide rail strike (opens in new tab), with severe travel disruption expected across train lines up and down the country. It's double chaos for those commuting in and around London though, as rail union RMT and it's workers also go ahead with their 24 hour tube strike. Some of London's busiest and most popular underground stations are closed as a result, with key lines like the Central and Bakerloo line also operating a reduced or 'special' service.

It's not all bad news though, as lines such as the Overground and the recently opened Elizabeth line (opens in new tab) appear to be carrying out a normal service. We share which lines are affected and what tube stations will be shut today as a result.

Which tube stations are closed today?

All stations on the Victoria, Bakerloo, Circle, Piccadily, Metropolitan, Jubilee, Hammersmith & City and Waterloo & City lines are closed today as part of the London tube strike.

Some additional stations are closed on the Central, Northern, District and London Overgound line. tfL have confirmed that these are 'part suspended' with limited routes still operating on part of the line. For the small few that are running, tubes will be less frequent and won't serve every station on the line.

On Tuesday 21 June - don't travel. If you have to travel, finish your Tube or rail journey by 6pm. On Wednesday 22 June travel after mid-morning

Victoria Line

Walthamstow Central - CLOSED

Blackhorse Road - CLOSED

Tottenham Hale - CLOSED

Seven Sisters - CLOSED

Finsbury Park - CLOSED

Highbury & Islington - CLOSED

King's Cross St Pancras - CLOSED

Euston - CLOSED

Warren Street - CLOSED

Oxford Circus - CLOSED

Green Park - CLOSED

Victoria - CLOSED

Pimlico - CLOSED

Vauxhall - CLOSED

Stockwell - CLOSED

Brixton - CLOSED

Circle line

Hammersmith - CLOSED

Goldhawk Road - CLOSED

Shepherd’s Bush Market - CLOSED

Wood Lane - CLOSED

Latimer Road - CLOSED

Ladbroke Grove - CLOSED

Westbourne Park - CLOSED

Royal Oak - CLOSED

Paddington - CLOSED

Edgware Road - CLOSED

Baker Street - CLOSED

Great Portland Street - CLOSED

Euston Square - CLOSED

King’s Cross St Pancras - CLOSED

Farringdon - CLOSED

Barbican - CLOSED

Moorgate - CLOSED

Liverpool Street - CLOSED

Aldgate - CLOSED

Tower Hill - CLOSED

Monument - CLOSED

Cannon Street - CLOSED

Mansion House - CLOSED

Blackfriars - CLOSED

Temple - CLOSED

Embankment - CLOSED

Westminster - CLOSED

St James’s Park - CLOSED

Victoria - CLOSED

Sloane Square - CLOSED

South Kensington - CLOSED

Gloucester Road - CLOSED

High Street Kensington - CLOSED

Notting Hill Gate - CLOSED

Bayswater - CLOSED

Bakerloo line

Harrow & Wealdstone - CLOSED

Kenton - CLOSED

South Kenton - CLOSED

North Wembley - CLOSED

Wembley Central - CLOSED

Stonebridge Park - CLOSED

Harlesden - CLOSED

Willesden Junction - CLOSED

Kensal Green - CLOSED

Queen's Park - CLOSED

Kilburn Park - CLOSED

Maida Vale - CLOSED

Warwick Avenue - CLOSED

Paddington - CLOSED

Edgware Road - CLOSED

Marylebone - CLOSED

Regent’s Park - CLOSED

Oxford Circus - CLOSED

Piccadilly Circus - CLOSED

Charing Cross - CLOSED

Embankment - CLOSED

Waterloo station - CLOSED

Lambeth North - CLOSED

Elephant & Castle - CLOSED

Hammersmith & City line

Barking - CLOSED

East Ham - CLOSED

Upton Park - CLOSED

Plaistow - CLOSED

West Ham - CLOSED

Bromley-by-Bow - CLOSED

Bow Road - CLOSED

Mile End - CLOSED

Stepney Green - CLOSED

Whitechapel - CLOSED

Aldgate East - CLOSED

Liverpool Street - CLOSED

Moorgate - CLOSED

Barbican - CLOSED

Farringdon - CLOSED

King's Cross St Pancras - CLOSED

Euston Square - CLOSED

Great Portland Street - CLOSED

Baker Street - CLOSED

Edgware Road - CLOSED

Paddington - CLOSED

Royal Oak - CLOSED

Westbourne Park - CLOSED

Ladbroke Grove - CLOSED

Latimer Road - CLOSED

Wood Lane - CLOSED

Shepherd's Bush Market - CLOSED

Goldhawk Road - CLOSED

Hammersmith - CLOSED

Jubilee line

Stanmore - CLOSED

Canons Park - CLOSED

Queensbury - CLOSED

Kingsbury - CLOSED

Wembley - CLOSED

Neasden - CLOSED

Dollis Hill - CLOSED

Willesden Green - CLOSED

Kilburn - CLOSED

West Hampstead - CLOSED

Finchley Road - CLOSED

Swiss Cottage - CLOSED

St John's Wood - CLOSED

Baker Street - CLOSED

Bond Street - CLOSED

Green Park - CLOSED

Westminster - CLOSED

Waterloo - CLOSED

Southwark - CLOSED

London Bridge - CLOSED

Bermondsey - CLOSED

Canada Water - CLOSED

North Greenwich - CLOSED

Canning Town - CLOSED

West Ham - CLOSED

Stratford - CLOSED

Metropolitan line

Aldgate - CLOSED

Liverpool Street - CLOSED

Moorgate - CLOSED

Barbican - CLOSED

Farringdon - CLOSED

King's Cross St Pancras - CLOSED

Euston Square - CLOSED

Great Portland Street - CLOSED

Baker Street - CLOSED

Finchley Road - CLOSED

Wembley Park - CLOSED

Preston Park - CLOSED

Northwick Park - CLOSED

Harrow-on-the-Hill - CLOSED

West Harrow - CLOSED

Rayners Lane - CLOSED

Eastcote - CLOSED

Ruislip Manor - CLOSED

Ruislip - CLOSED

Ickenham - CLOSED

Hillingdon - CLOSED

Uxbridge - CLOSED

Croxley - CLOSED

Watford - CLOSED

North Harrow - CLOSED

Pinner - CLOSED

Northwood Hills - CLOSED

Northwood - CLOSED

Moor Park - CLOSED

Rickmansworth - CLOSED

Chorleywood - CLOSED

Chalfont & Latimer - CLOSED

Amersham - CLOSED

Chesham - CLOSED

Piccadilly line

Cockfosters - CLOSED

Oakwood - CLOSED

Southgate - CLOSED

Arnos Grove - CLOSED

Bounds Green - CLOSED

Wood Green - CLOSED

Turnpike Lane - CLOSED

Manor House - CLOSED

Finsbury Park - CLOSED

Arsenal - CLOSED

Holloway - CLOSED

Caledonian Road - CLOSED

King's Cross St Pancras - CLOSED

Russell Square - CLOSED

Holborn - CLOSED

Covent Garden - CLOSED

Leicester Square - CLOSED

King's Cross St Pancras - CLOSED

Russell Square - CLOSED

Holborn - CLOSED

Covent Garden - CLOSED

Leicester Square - CLOSED

Gloucester Road - CLOSED

Earl's Court - CLOSED

Barons Court - CLOSED

Hammersmith - CLOSED

Turnham Green - CLOSED

Acton Town - CLOSED

South Ealing - CLOSED

Northfields - CLOSED

Boston Manor - CLOSED

Osterley - CLOSED

Hounslow East - CLOSED

Hounslow Central - CLOSED

Hounslow West - CLOSED

Hatton Cross - CLOSED

Heathrow Terminals 2&3 - CLOSED

Heathrow Terminal 4 - CLOSED

Heathrow Terminal 5 - CLOSED

Ealing Common - CLOSED

North Ealing - CLOSED

Park Royal - CLOSED

Alperton - CLOSED

Sudbury Town - CLOSED

Sudbury Hill - CLOSED

South Harrow - CLOSED

Rayners Lane - CLOSED

Eastcote - CLOSED

Ruislip Manor - CLOSED

Ruislip - CLOSED

Ickenham - CLOSED

Hillingdon - CLOSED

Uxbridge - CLOSED

Waterloo & City line

Bank - CLOSED

Waterloo - CLOSED

Which tube lines are running today?

Central line

Services operating between White City and West Ruislip / Ealing Broadway stations - approximately every 20 minutes. Also operating approximately every 10 minutes between Liverpool Street and Epping / Hainault via Newbury Park stations.

An additional service is in place between Woodford and Hainault (via Grange Hill) approximately every 20 minutes.

District line

Service operating between West Ham and Upminster only - approximately every 20 minutes. Otherwise no service on the rest of the line.

Elizabeth line

Operating but with severe delays. A reduced service is in place between Paddington and Reading / Heathrow Airport and between Liverpool Street and Shenfield.

(Image credit: Future/Getty)

Northern line

Services operating between East Finchley and High Barnet / Mill Hill East and between Golders Green and Edgware. Expected to run every 8 minutes. No service on the rest of the line.

London Overground

No service between Highbury & Islington and Clapham Junction / New Cross / Crystal Palace / West Croydon and between Romford and Upminster. Otherwise a reduced service serving all other stations is in place.

When does the London tube strike end?

TFL have confirmed that they expect the London tube strike to end at 8am on Wednesday 22 June 2022. All lines and tube stations are expected to be open and operating again from this time, however there may still be some delays. And the message is not to travel until after mid-morning.

