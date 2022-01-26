We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Five different kinds of fruit in one pancake make up this pretty pancake order for one.

We love a recipe that counts towards your five a day, which these fruit pancakes do. The recipe has a full 80g (about a handful) of each type of fruit – enough to make each on a proper portion. Unlike our classic pancake recipe which serves 6, this whole dish is just for one. Of course you can multiply the ingredients if you’re making it for someone else as well, but sometimes it’s good to treat yourself.

Ingredients 135g self-raising flour

25g caster sugar

Pinch of salt

130ml milk

1 large egg, lightly beaten

25g butter, melted and cooled

1 small banana (1 of your 5-a-day)

80g blueberries (1 of your 5-a-day)

80g strawberries (1 of your 5-a-day)

80g raspberries (1 of your 5-a-day)

80g blackberries (1 of your 5-a-day)

25g icing sugar

Method To make the pancakes, place the flour, caster sugar and salt into a mixing bowl. Stir together then make a well in the centre of the mixture. Measure the milk into a measuring jug then pour in the beaten egg and melted butter. Give it a little mix to combine. Slowly pour the wet ingredients from the measuring jug into the well in the centre of the mixing bowl.

Beat all of the ingredients together, until you have a smooth, thick batter. Leave the batter to rest while you concentrate on the fruit. Mash the banana until it’s a purée consistency and then stir into the pancake batter. Add the blueberries too (see tip).

Heat a little knob of butter in a frying pan. When the pan is nice and hot, use a spoon or ladle to add a small amount of pancake batter to the pan. If you are using a large frying pan, you can cook more than one pancake at a time. This batter is quite thick so it will not spread far.

Once the top of the pancake starts to bubble (it will look a little bit like a crumpet), flip it over to cook the other side for another minute or two. Place each cooked pancake onto a serving plate in a stack. You should be able to make 6 pancakes from the mixture.

To make the mixed berry compote: Simply wash your fruit and slice up any large strawberries. Place the fruit into a saucepan and put over a low heat. Once the juice starts to flow and the berries soften, add the icing sugar and continue to heat until the icing sugar has melted. Your compote will be ready in just 3 to 4 minutes. Decoratively arrange your berry compote on top of your pancake stack, letting the fruit juices flow over the sides of the pancakes. If you are not keen on the seeds in the juice, then pour it through a sieve first.

Top tip for fruit pancakes

If you want to avoid burst blueberries, which may discolour your pancakes, don't mix them into the batter. Instead, add them while the pancakes cook. Once you've added a dollop of mixture the . However, if you are not fussed, go ahead and add them straight into the batter now!

