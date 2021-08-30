We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These almond flour brownies have an earthy, nutty flavour thanks to the almond flour and mixed nuts.

Pack these almond flour brownies with almonds, pecans, or walnuts. This chocolate brownie recipe is made with dark chocolate. Dust with icing sugar before serving. This recipe makes 15 brownies.

Ingredients 200g bar plain chocolate

250g (8oz) unsalted butter

4 medium eggs

Few drops of vanilla extract

300g (10oz) caster sugar

125g (4oz) almond flour

200g (7oz) mixed nuts, roughly chopped

Icing sugar, for dusting

28 x 18cm (11 x 7in) rectangular tin, lined with baking parchment

Method Set the oven to moderately hot or 190°C/375°F/Gas Mark 5

Melt the chocolate and leave it to cool, but not re-set.

Beat together the butter, chocolate and vanilla extract. Lightly beat together the eggs and sugar until the mixture is slightly foamy, but is not too thick. Fold the egg mixture into the chocolate mixture then fold in the sifted flour. Finally fold in the chopped nuts. Spoon the mixture into the lined cake tin and level the surface. Bake in the centre of the oven for 30-35 minutes, until just set to the touch in the centre. Remove from the oven and leave to cool in the tin for 5-10 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack and leave to cool completely.

Dust with icing sugar. Cut into squares to serve.

To freeze: make up to the stage of cooling and then wrap in a freezer bag and freeze for up to 1 month. Remove from the freezer and allow to defrost and dust with icing sugar just before serving.

Top tips for making almond flour brownies

These brownies would work just as well with raisins instead of the mixed nuts.

