Almond flour brownies recipe

Sue McMahon
makes: 15
Skill: easy
Cost: cheap
Prep: 15 min
Cooking: 35 min

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 365 kCal 18%
Fat 29.8g 43%
  -  Saturates 12.7g 64%
Carbohydrates 17.6g 18%
  -  of which Sugars 16.4g 18%
Protein 7.4g 15%
    • These almond flour brownies have an earthy, nutty flavour thanks to the almond flour and mixed nuts.

    Pack these almond flour brownies with almonds, pecans, or walnuts. This chocolate brownie recipe is made with dark chocolate. Dust with icing sugar before serving. This recipe makes 15 brownies.

    Ingredients

    • 200g bar plain chocolate
    • 250g (8oz) unsalted butter
    • 4 medium eggs
    • Few drops of vanilla extract
    • 300g (10oz) caster sugar
    • 125g (4oz) almond flour
    • 200g (7oz) mixed nuts, roughly chopped
    • Icing sugar, for dusting
    • 28 x 18cm (11 x 7in) rectangular tin, lined with baking parchment

    Method

    • Set the oven to moderately hot or 190°C/375°F/Gas Mark 5

    • Melt the chocolate and leave it to cool, but not re-set.

    • Beat together the butter, chocolate and vanilla extract. Lightly beat together the eggs and sugar until the mixture is slightly foamy, but is not too thick. Fold the egg mixture into the chocolate mixture then fold in the sifted flour. Finally fold in the chopped nuts. Spoon the mixture into the lined cake tin and level the surface. Bake in the centre of the oven for 30-35 minutes, until just set to the touch in the centre. Remove from the oven and leave to cool in the tin for 5-10 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack and leave to cool completely.

    • Dust with icing sugar. Cut into squares to serve.

    • To freeze: make up to the stage of cooling and then wrap in a freezer bag and freeze for up to 1 month. Remove from the freezer and allow to defrost and dust with icing sugar just before serving.

    Top tips for making almond flour brownies

    These brownies would work just as well with raisins instead of the mixed nuts.

