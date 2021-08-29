We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Plain chocolate, light muscovado sugar, vanilla extract, and pecan nuts make up these moist pecan brownies.

The pecans bring a sweet, earthy flavour to the brownies. This recipe makes 16 brownie squares baked in 25 minutes. We’ve used dark, plain chocolate in this recipe but you could swap for milk chocolate instead if preferred.

Ingredients 110g (4oz) plain chocolate, broken into squares

110g (4oz) unsalted butter

125g (4oz) caster sugar

175g (6oz) light muscovado sugar

150g (5oz) plain flour

Generous pinch of salt

2 eggs

1tsp vanilla extract

110g (4oz) chopped pecans

Method Preheat the oven to 170ºC (325ºF, gas mark 3) and base-line a 20cm (8″) square shallow baking tin.

Put the chocolate and the butter into a bowl and melt gently over a pan of barely simmering water.

Next, stir in the two sugars and the vanilla extract. Beat in the eggs, one at a time, and then mix in the flour, salt and the pecans. Don’t overdo the mixing – a brownie batter is better if it’s a little unevenly mixed. Remember, you don’t want to get too much air into the mixture – think fudgy all the way.

Scrape into the prepared tin and bake in the centre of the oven for about 25-35 mins until set but not solid. Cool in the tin, then cut into squares. If there are any squares that are not gobbled up within the next hour, store those in an airtight tin.

Top tips for making pecan brownies

Swap the pecans for other nuts instead such as cashew nuts, brazils, hazelnuts or walnuts.

