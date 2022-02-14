We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A great weekend breakfast idea that all the family will love, packed with healthy veggies.

Annabel Karmel’s ratatouille omelette starts off just like a classic ratatouille. It has a delicious rainbow of bright red peppers, green courgettes and purple aubergine. But once the vegetables are all softened down and cooked through you set them aside and prepare an omelette. The ratatouille then becomes a topping for the eggs, before you pop it under the grill for a few minutes to cook through. Like many of Annabel’s recipes, it’s really easy to create – great for novice chefs. Plus kids will love the flavours. Watch our video for a step-by-step guide.

Watch how to make Annabel Karmel’s ratatouille omelette

Ingredients 1½ tbsp olive oil

1 small onion, sliced

Half aubergine, sliced

1 small courgette, sliced

Half red pepper, deseeded and diced

1 small clove garlic, crushed

1 x 200g tin chopped tomatoes

2 tbsp basil, chopped

A knob of butter

4 eggs

3 tbsp milk

1 tomato deseeded and diced

30g parmesan, grated

30g gruyere cheese, grated

Method Heat the oil in a frying pan. Add the onions and aubergine and gently fry for 5 to 6 minutes until the aubergine and onion are starting to soften. Add the courgette and pepper and continue to fry for another 5 minutes, turning the vegetables. Add the garlic and fry for one minute. Add the tomatoes and season.

Simmer for 10 minutes until the vegetables are just soft. Add the basil.

Melt the butter in a small, ovenproof omelette pan. Mix the eggs and milk together and season. Pour into the pan. Smooth the vegetables on top.

Cook on the hob over a medium heat until the edges are firm but the Place under a hot grill for about 4 minutes or until lightly golden and the middle is cooked. Slide onto a plate. Serve with salad.

Top tip for ratatouille omelette

Don't use eggs straight from the fridge to make an omelette. Allow them to heat up to room temperature before use, otherwise they can cook unevenly.

