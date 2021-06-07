We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This apple and cinnamon porridge is a perfect healthy breakfast and will keep you full throughout the morning.

Apple and cinnamon porridge is a great way to bring a new flavour combination into your weekly breakfast. The sharpness of the apples and sweetness of the cinnamon come together to create a real soul-warming and hearty flavour. You can keep as is or pack out with some walnuts and a drizzle of honey for an extra special start to the morning. And if you’re in a rush, adapt this porridge method by just microwaving the oats and milk on a high setting for two to three minutes.

Ingredients 100g porridge oats

200ml milk

1tbsp honey

1 apple, peeled, cored and chopped

½tsp of cinnamon

Method In a saucepan, heat the milk until it begins to bubble. Add the oats and allow cook for 5mins or until the milk has been absorbed.

In a separate pan, add the honey and apple on a low heat and allow to soften and caramelise for a few minutes.

Spoon the porridge into two bowls and top with the apples. Sprinkle a little extra cinnamon on top and serve.

Tips for making apple and cinnamon porridge:

Avoid overcooking your porridge as this can make it dry and clumpy. But if you do, all is not lost. Simply add some milk or water to bring some of the moisture back into your porridge again.

