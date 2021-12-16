We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our gluten free apple crumble takes just four steps to make and takes just 50 minutes to bake.

Unlike our classic apple crumble recipe, this recipe is gluten-free. It swaps jumbo oats and plain flour for gluten-free versions. The apple, sultanas, and special addition of elderflower cordial make this crumble extra sweet. The spiced cinnamon in the crumble topping pairs perfectly with the softness and sweetness of the apples.

Ingredients 1kg (2¼lb) cooking apples, peeled, cored and sliced

Juice of ½ lemon

100g (3½oz) golden caster sugar

2 tbsp elderflower cordial

60g (2oz) sultanas

FOR THE CRUMBLE:

120g (4oz) gluten-free all purpose or plain flour

½ tsp ground cinnamon

90g (3oz) olive oil spread

90g (3oz) demerara sugar

60g (2oz) gluten free jumbo oats

1.5 litre (3 pint) ovenproof dish

Method Set the oven to Gas Mark 6 or 200°C. Put the cooking apples, lemon juice, sugar, elderflower cordial, 5 tbsp water and sultanas into a large pan. Gently heat for 10 mins, to soften the apples.

Heat, stirring, until the liquid is thick and smooth. Turn into the dish.

Put the flour and cinnamon into a food processor. Add the spread and pulse until the mixture forms crumbs. Tip into a bowl and stir in the demerara sugar and oats. Spoon the crumble mixture over the apples.

Bake for 30 mins, until it’s a pale golden colour. Serve your apple crumble with custard or ice cream.

Top tips for making gluten free apple crumble

Use the olive oil spread straight from the fridge to make the mixture easier to form into crumbs.

