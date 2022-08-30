Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Our aubergine and coconut curry is vegetarian treat whether you serve it as the main dish or alongside other curries.
For this curry we've made our own curry paste. If you've not tried this before, it can seem like an unnecessary hassle - and of course you could buy one already made in a jar. But a homemade curry paste really lifts this dish, and transforms it from perfectly nice into something really quite special. There are only six ingredients in the paste, and several of them are spices you may well already have. Serve this curry on rice if you like, or we like it with just a naan bread or chapati for dipping into the sauce.
Ingredients
- 4 tbsp sunflower oil
- 2 aubergines, cut into wedges and halved
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- ½ tsp sea salt
- 200ml (7fl oz) coconut cream
- 300g (10oz) cherry tomatoes, halved
- 6 tbsp chopped fresh coriander
For the curry paste:
- 2 tbsp sunflower oil
- 4 fat garlic cloves
- 2 red chillies, deseeded and chopped
- 4 tsp garam masala
- 2 tsp ground cumin
- 2 tsp paprika
WEIGHT CONVERTER
Method
- Purée the curry paste ingredients to make a thick paste and set to one side. Heat the oil in a large non-stick pan, add the aubergines and cook for 10 mins until soft and lightly charred.
- The wedges will soak up the oil like a sponge, but just keep turning them to make sure they don't catch too much and, once they're done, they'll start to release the oil again.
- Add the onion and salt and cook for 5 mins. Add curry paste and cook, stirring, for 3 mins. Be careful not to squash aubergines too much.
- Add the coconut cream, tomatoes and 200ml (7fl oz) water. Bring to boil and simmer for 5 mins. Fold in coriander and serve with naan bread.
Top Tip for making aubergine and coconut curry
Smaller portions of this curry would also make a perfect side dish for a meaty Indian main course.
You might also like...
- Baked aubergine (opens in new tab)
- Aubergine recipes (opens in new tab)
- Curry recipes (opens in new tab)
Octavia Lillywhite is an award-winning food and lifestyle journalist with over 15 years of experience. With a passion for creating beautiful, tasty family meals that don’t use hundreds of ingredients or anything you have to source from obscure websites, she’s a champion of local and seasonal foods, using up leftovers and composting, which, she maintains, is probably the most important thing we all can do to protect the environment.
-
Gordon Ramsay's easy vegetable curry recipe
Gordon Ramsay's easy vegetable curry recipe is perfect for vegetarians. It's packed full of delicious veggies with plenty of flavour too thanks to the chilli, cardamom and curry paste
By Gordon Ramsay • Published
-
Aubergine and coconut curry
This aubergine and coconut curry makes a delicious vegetarian option with a delicate balance of flavours and a good punch of spice.
By Octavia Lillywhite • Published
-
Beef tikka masala
This beef tikka masala recipe comes from a 1930s issue of Women's Weekly - and it's still a favourite. It's been updated slightly to reflect the ingredients that are available in supermarkets today.
By Octavia Lillywhite • Published
-
Slimming World beef and aubergine bake
This beef and aubergine bake recipe from Slimming World is made with lean mince and fresh vegetables, offering a healthier twist on the classic traybake.
By Slimming World • Published
-
Aubergine parmigiana
Hearty aubergine parmigiana is a real winner for the family. This cheap, quick and easy recipe is ready in just in just 30 mins and packed full of veg
By Jessica Dady • Published
-
Aubergine sliders
These aubergine sliders are so simple to make and are tasty too. They’ll make the perfect side dish for a BBQ or special dinner with chicken
By Jessica Dady • Published
-
Is the Wim Hof Method healthy? Wim Hof's new TV show Freeze the Fear explained
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Dyson Cordless V11 vacuum slashed to 'lowest ever price' at Currys
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Best Black Friday / Cyber Monday KitchenAid deals 2021 from Amazon, Currys and more
By Jessica Dady • Published