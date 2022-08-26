GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

This is a really hearty aubergine parmigiana, bulked up with lentils to make it really filling without costing much more.

If you want this dish to be suitable for vegetarians, make sure to use a vegetarian hard cheese and strict veggies will not want to eat Parmesan, pecorino or Gran Padano. They are easy to find, sold next to classic Parmesan in supermarkets. The whole dish is really quick to make - ready in only 30 minutes. It's a great dish to serve to veggies and meat eaters because the aubergine feels quite 'meaty'. Tasty, easy, speedy... and good for you too: a portion of this is only 322 calories - making it one of our favourite low calorie meals (opens in new tab).

Ingredients

3 aubergines, sliced

4 tbsp olive oil

2 garlic cloves

2x 400g cans chopped tomatoes

Handful fresh basil, torn, plus extra to garnish

Pinch of caster sugar

400g can lentils, rinsed and drained

100g grated Parmesan

1 ball mozzarella, torn

Method

Lay the aubergine on baking trays and brush with half the oil. Grill until golden brown, then turn and cook on the other side. Meanwhile, heat the remaining oil in a pan, add the garlic and allow to infuse for 1 min. Pour in the tomatoes, basil and sugar, and simmer for 10 mins. Add the lentils and cook for 5-10 mins to warm through and reduce. Layer the aubergine with the tomato sauce and a generous sprinkling of Parmesan. Dot the mozzarella over the top and grill. If you want to make ahead, leave to cool completely, then chill. Reheat in the oven at 200ºC/400ºF/gas 6 for 25-30 mins. Scatter a few basil leaves over the top of the dish just before serving.

Top Tip for making aubergine parmigiana

If you're not a fan of lentils but still want to keep this dish vegetarian friendly swap for Quorn mince instead.

