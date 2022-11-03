GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Aubergine toasts are a lovely way to serve up aubergine - simple to create and they make a delicious canapé, starter or light lunch.

You can find variations of aubergine dip all over the Mediterranean and Middle East. This is a very simple version, a little like a Greek melitzanosalata that just involves roasting the aubergine to soften the flesh, then blitzing it in a food processor. You can adjust how much you blitz it depending on whether you like a very smooth dip or something a bit chunkier. We find kids often like the smoothest version, and it's quite a nice way to introduce them to a new food.

Ingredients

2 medium aubergines

6 tbsp olive oil

1 level tsp ground cumin

1 clove garlic, peeled and crushed

200g carton Greek-style yogurt

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 ciabatta loaf, sliced, to serve

Rocket leaves, to serve

Method

Set the oven to Gas Mark 4 or 180°C. Place the aubergines directly on the oven shelf with a baking sheet on the shelf below, in case any of the juices drip out of them. Roast them for about 1 hr, turning occasionally until they have softened and the skin has blackened. Remove from the oven, leave them for a few mins until they are cool enough to handle, and then roughly chop. Heat 4 tbs oil in a frying pan. Add the cumin and garlic to the pan and then the chopped aubergine. Cook over a medium heat for 3-4 mins. Remove the pan from the heat and leave to cool. Tip the aubergine mixture into the bowl of a food processor and add the remaining oil, half the Greek-style yogurt and seasoning, and purée until smooth. Keep the mixture chilled until serving. You can either serve this as a dip with pieces of bread for guests to help themselves to, or make it up for them as a starter/canapé. For the latter, lightly toast the bread on both sides, then spoon some of the aubergine mixture on to the bread. Top with yogurt and a couple of rocket leaves. Grind black pepper over and serve.

Top tips for making aubergine toasts

Add a squeeze of lemon juice to the dip for a burst of Mediterranean flavour.

Can I make these aubergine toasts in advance?

The aubergine dip is great for making in advance - make it the day before and keep it in a sealed container in the fridge. Stir it well before serving, as it may separate slightly. Do not make up the toasts in advance as the dip can make the bread go soggy over time.

Is melizanosalata the same as baba ganoush?

No - though they are both made mainly with roasted aubergine. Greek melizanosalata has garlic and lemon in. Baba ganoush, from Lebanon, has tahini, chilli and cumin. This recipe is not a traditional version of either, and includes Greek yoghurt for a lovely creamy texture. Feel free to experiment with your own version.

What else can I serve with aubergine toasts?

Whether you make them up before serving, or serve these toasts for guests to top with the dip themselves, it makes a great part of a larger spread or a mezze-type meal. Serve with hummus (opens in new tab), spicy cannellini bean dip (opens in new tab) and tzatziki (opens in new tab), along with cold meats and cheese.

