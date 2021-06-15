We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Banana, Dulche de Leche, double cream, fudge pieces, and dark chocolate make these banoffee cupcakes irresistible.

These mouth-watering banoffee cupcakes have a sweet, moist banana-infused sponge. Top with rich creamy caramel buttercream. Fill each cupcake with more caramel and finish with fudge pieces. You can prepare this cupcake recipe in just 25 minutes making 12 cupcakes.

Ingredients 60g unsalted butter

90g golden caster sugar

1 medium egg

1 large banana

100g self-raising flour

20g cornflour

½ tsp baking powder

2 tbsp milk

For the filling and topping:

9tsp Dulche de Leche or Carnation Caramel (thick caramel)

300ml double cream

20g fudge pieces

40g dark chocolate, for drizzling

Banana slices, to decorate

Method Preheat the oven to 160°C/320°F/Gas Mark 3 and place 9 paper cake cases in a muffin tin. Cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy then mash the banana with a fork and add it into the butter and sugar with the egg and beat until smooth.

Sift the flour, cornflour and baking powder over the mixture, add the milk and beat until just combined, don’t overbeat.

Divide the mixture between the paper cases (use an ice cream scoop to get even-sized cakes) to the baking cases and bake for 25-30 minutes depending on your oven.

Remove the cakes from the oven and cool on a wire rack.

To fill and decorate : When the cakes are cool, using an apple corer, core the centres out of the cakes and add 1 teaspoon of the thick caramel, pop the cored piece of cake back in the hole.

Whip the cream until just thick enough to form soft peaks and pipe or spoon onto the cakes. Sprinkle with fudge pieces. Melt the chocolate in the microwave in 10 second bursts until smooth. Drizzle over the cupcakes with a teaspoon and top with a banana slice (cut into heart shapes with a cutter for an extra special touch).

Top tips for making banoffee cupcakes

For the sponge, use a ripe banana for the most intense banana flavour. Ripe bananas are brown, soft and sweeter in flavour.

