Learn how to make the best banoffee pie with our easy recipe.

Banoffee pie is a classic English dish and for ours, we’ve taken it back to the basics. Using condensed milk to make the caramel and just two ingredients for the base – digestive biscuits and butter – this is one of the easiest desserts to make in a hurry. All you need to do is add the bananas and bake for 40 minutes. For a twist, swap out the biscuit base of this banoffee pie recipe for a chocolate biscuit base instead, then serve with ice cream and melted chocolate.

Ingredients 100g (4oz) butter

250g (9oz) digestive biscuits, crushed

175g (6oz) butter

75g (3oz) caster sugar

397g can condensed milk

4 small bananas

284ml carton double cream, lightly whipped

Cocoa powder, for dusting

20cm (8in) loose-bottomed cake tin, greased with the based lined

Piping bag

Method Use a food blender to crush the biscuits into fine crumbs.

Melt the butter in a large saucepan and stir in the crushed biscuits until the two bind together. Press the mixture into the base and sides of a 20cm (8in) loose-bottomed cake tin. Chill for 30 mins.

For the caramel, melt the butter and sugar over a low heat until the sugar has dissolved and the mixture is golden in colour. Add the condensed milk, stirring continuously and bringing to the boil. Keep the caramel boiling steadily for 2 mins, whilst stirring to make a thick golden caramel. Take the caramel off of the heat and cool.

Slice the bananas and arrange most of them over the biscuit base then spread the caramel over the top. Chill for 1hr 30 mins, or until firm.

When ready to serve, remove the pie from the tin and place on a serving plate. Fill a piping bag with the whipped cream and squeeze onto the banoffee pie, decorating as desired with the remaining bananas and a light dusting of cocoa powder. Love banoffee pie? Try banoffee pancakes! One for the weekend: Banana and chocolate cake

Tips for making banoffee pie:

Add a splash of lemon juice to the bananas to help the pie keep for longer and add a burst of citrus for the first few bites.

For a simple way to make the caramel, put an unopened can of condensed milk into boiling water and poach for 2 hrs. After cooling, the condensed milk will have caramelised and can then be poured over the biscuit base, so no need for the butter and caster sugar.

