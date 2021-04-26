We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our beef steak with stilton sauce recipe makes for an indulgent midweek meal.

Steak and stilton sauce is a marriage made in food heaven. Who doesn’t like a succulent steak drizzled with a creamy, blue cheese sauce? Easy and quick to make, simply cook your steak to your liking (we prefer ours medium rare) and whip the sauce up in under a minute, heating together milk, stilton, cream-cheese and mustard. For those who prefer a slightly healthier option, use light cream cheese and skimmed milk instead. It’ll save on calories but still deliver the same great taste.

Watch how to make Beef steak with Stilton sauce

Ingredients 2 lean sirloin or rump steaks

15ml/1tbsp oil

½ red onion, peeled and thinly sliced

50g/2oz Stilton cheese

30ml/2tbsp soft cream cheese

15ml/1tbsp semi-skimmed milk

5ml/1tsp English mustard

Method Heat the oil in a pan and cook the steaks with the onion according to your preference – rare: 2½ minutes on each side, medium: 4 minutes on each side, well done: 6 minutes on each side.

Once cooked, remove from the pan and keep warm.

Add the Stilton cheese, soft cream cheese, milk and mustard. Heat gently for 1 minute.

Serve the sauce poured over the steaks with the red onion, new potatoes and asparagus.

Top tip for making beef steak with stilton sauce:

If you would rather use fillet steak, increase the cooking time by 1-2 minutes on each side.

You might also like...