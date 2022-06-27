This delicious beef, stilton and ale pie is quick and easy to prepare, then you can just need to leave it bubbling in the oven for about an hour and a half.

Steak and ale pie is a classic, but we've taken it to a whole other level with the addition of some tasty blue cheese. As well as thickening the sauce, this adds a robust, tangy flavour that goes so well with the meat. Serve this the classic way with mash, or with fat cut chips, which are lovely to dip into the gravy. This recipe serves four, but you could easily multiply it and cook in a bigger dish if you want to serve up to more people.

Ingredients

250g ready-made puff pastry (half a packet of Jus-Rol All-Butter Puff pastry)

Beaten egg, to glaze

For the filling:

3 tbsp plain flour, seasoned

600g braising steak (chuck steak or shin of beef), cut into large cubes

2 tbsp vegetable oil

2 medium onions, peeled and cut into wedges

2 cloves garlic, peeled and chopped

300ml stout (we used Guinness)

150ml hot beef stock

1 tsp brown sugar

1 bay leaf

100g Stilton

You will also need:

900ml-1.25 litre (1½-2 pint) capacity pudding bowl or pie dish

Method

To make the filling: Put the seasoned flour in a large bowl or bag. Add the beef and coat it well. Heat 1 tbsp oil in a large pan and cook the beef in 2 batches for 3-4 mins, until browned all over. Transfer it to a casserole dish. Set the oven to or 160°C/320°F/Gas Mark 3. Add the onion and garlic and another tablespoon of the oil to the pan and cook them for 5 mins until softened. Pour in the stout and stock. Bring to the boil and add the sugar and bay leaf. Stir, then pour over the meat. Cover and cook in the oven for 1½ hours. Take out and leave to cool, if you have time. Set the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6. Roll out the pastry on a lightly-floured surface to at least 5cm (2in) larger than the top of the bowl. Cut out a round, then score it. Spoon the meat mixture into the bowl and add pieces of Stilton. Wet around the top of the dish, place a collar of pastry around, made from trimmings, and then put on the lid. Seal the edges well, tuck the excess pastry under the rim. Brush with beaten egg. Place on a baking sheet, below the centre of the oven, and bake for 45-50 mins, until the pastry is golden.

Top Tip for making beef, stilton and ale pie

If you're trying to watch your calorie intake, use extra lean braising steak and top the pie with Jus-Roll Light Puff Pastry.

