This easy beetroot carpaccio with horseradish yogurt has just six ingredients and makes a perfect starter or colourful side dish.

Our beetroot carpaccio recipe is easy to prepare ahead and has only three steps in the method. To get uniform thin slices of beetroot we recommend using a mandolin slice. However, you can still achieve good results with a sharp knife.

Ingredients 500g mixed beetroot, we used golden, candied and regular

2tbsp sunflower seeds

3tsp horseradish

30g natural yog

2tsp lemon juice

2tsp milk

Method Wash the beetroots to remove any dirt then bring a large pot of water to the boil. Cook the beetroots, skins on, for 30-35mins until tender. Drain and cool.

Meanwhile, toast the sunflower seeds in a dry frying pan until golden and fragrant. Mix the horseradish, yogurt, lemon juice and milk until combined.

Rub the skins off the beetroots and trim away any large roots. Slice thinly using a sharp knife or preferably, a mandolin on a 5mm (1/4 inch) setting. Arrange your beetroot slices on a large platter or starter plates. Drizzle over a little yogurt, scatter with seeds and serve immediately.

Top tips for making beetroot carpaccio

Cook and slice the beetroot ahead of time but store each variety separately to avoid the colours bleeding. Bring to room temperature before serving, if it is too cold you won’t get as much flavour

Nutritionally golden and red beetroots are very similar. Golden beetroots are a great choice for anyone who claims to not like beetroot as they have a much milder, sweeter taste. They are also a lot less messy as the colour doesn’t bleed out.

