This beautifully bright beetroot raita is a perfect accompaniment to any Indian meals and snacks.
Raita is a yoghurt dip, usually made with cucumber or mint, and a delicious side dish to serve with Indian meals. The yoghurt is always a lovely cooling contrast to chilli and spices. This version is a little different because we've used cooked beetroot instead. It works so well, not only because of the piquant, earthy flavour, but also because it's so delightful to serve up a bright, neon pink dip. It's so easy to put together and it's ready in 5 minutes. We like to serve it alongside a traditional green mint/cucumber raita to give guests the choice.
Ingredients
- 100g cooked beetroot
- 1 green chilli
- 150g pot natural yogurt
- A pinch of salt
- 1tsp sugar
- 1tsp chopped mint
WEIGHT CONVERTER
Method
- Finely chop the beetroot into matchsticks. If you don't want your hands to get stained, we recommend using gloves for this. Keep the gloves on to finely chop the chilli too (or wash your hands very thoroughly after chopping it).
- Mix together all of the ingredients in a small bowl. Stir until combined.
Top tip for making beetroot raita
If you have leftovers you can cover the bowl with clingfilm and pop into the fridge and use within 1-2 days. It's great in sandwiches instead of mayo. Or you can blitz it in a mini food processor and make it into a salad dressing.
You might also like...
Octavia Lillywhite is an award-winning food and lifestyle journalist with over 15 years of experience. With a passion for creating beautiful, tasty family meals that don’t use hundreds of ingredients or anything you have to source from obscure websites, she’s a champion of local and seasonal foods, using up leftovers and composting, which, she maintains, is probably the most important thing we all can do to protect the environment.
-
Beetroot raita
Vibrant beetroot raita is a delicious dish that's ready in 5 minutes and makes a classic Indian dip for onion bhajis or samosas
By Octavia Lillywhite • Published
-
Red onion bhajis
These red onion bhajis are a great addition to an Indian feast. They mix red onion with courgette which give them a delicious moist texture and lovely taste.
By Octavia Lillywhite • Published
-
Spicy onion bhajis
These delicious, flavour-packed spicy onion bhajis are so simple to make. With this classic Indian recipe you'll have these favourites made in no time
By Nichola Palmer • Published
-
Red onion bhajis
These red onion bhajis are a great addition to an Indian feast. They mix red onion with courgette which give them a delicious moist texture and lovely taste.
By Octavia Lillywhite • Published
-
Lasagne
Make this classic lasagne with layers of lean beef mince and tomato sauce. It's an easy Italian lasagne recipe the whole family will love...
By Jessica Dady • Published
-
Gordon Ramsay’s beef Wellington
Gordon Ramsay's beef Wellington recipe looks impressive and takes just 20 mins to prep. Made with beef fillet, mushrooms, and readymade pastry...
By Gordon Ramsay • Published
-
The Queen's early morning sweet snack is very pricey
By Kudzai Chibaduki • Published
-
Dolce Gusto Infinissima coffee machine starter kit is now less than £70 - perfect for coffee lovers
By Kudzai Chibaduki • Published
-
Mum shares insanely easy and cheap hack to clean the pesky dust behind your radiators
By Selina Maycock • Published