Vibrant beetroot raita is a delicious dish that's ready in 5 minutes and makes a classic Indian dip for onion bhajis or samosas

Beetroot raita
  • healthy
  • Vegetarian
Serves6
SkillEasy
Preparation Time5 mins
Total Time5 mins
Cost RangeCheap
Octavia Lillywhite
By
published

This beautifully bright beetroot raita is a perfect accompaniment to any Indian meals and snacks. 

Raita is a yoghurt dip, usually made with cucumber or mint, and a delicious side dish to serve with Indian meals. The yoghurt is always a lovely cooling contrast to chilli and spices. This version is a little different because we've used cooked beetroot instead. It works so well, not only because of the piquant, earthy flavour, but also because it's so delightful to serve up a bright, neon pink dip. It's so easy to put together and it's ready in 5 minutes. We like to serve it alongside a traditional green mint/cucumber raita to give guests the choice.

Ingredients

  • 100g cooked beetroot
  • 1 green chilli
  • 150g pot natural yogurt
  • A pinch of salt
  • 1tsp sugar
  • 1tsp chopped mint

Method

  1. Finely chop the beetroot into matchsticks. If you don't want your hands to get stained, we recommend using gloves for this. Keep the gloves on to finely chop the chilli too (or wash your hands very thoroughly after chopping it).
  2. Mix together all of the ingredients in a small bowl. Stir until combined.

Top tip for making beetroot raita

If you have leftovers you can cover the bowl with clingfilm and pop into the fridge and use within 1-2 days. It's great in sandwiches instead of mayo. Or you can blitz it in a mini food processor and make it into a salad dressing.

Octavia Lillywhite
Octavia Lillywhite

Octavia Lillywhite is an award-winning food and lifestyle journalist with over 15 years of experience. With a passion for creating beautiful, tasty family meals that don’t use hundreds of ingredients or anything you have to source from obscure websites, she’s a champion of local and seasonal foods, using up leftovers and composting, which, she maintains, is probably the most important thing we all can do to protect the environment. 

