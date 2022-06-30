This beautifully bright beetroot raita is a perfect accompaniment to any Indian meals and snacks.

Raita is a yoghurt dip, usually made with cucumber or mint, and a delicious side dish to serve with Indian meals. The yoghurt is always a lovely cooling contrast to chilli and spices. This version is a little different because we've used cooked beetroot instead. It works so well, not only because of the piquant, earthy flavour, but also because it's so delightful to serve up a bright, neon pink dip. It's so easy to put together and it's ready in 5 minutes. We like to serve it alongside a traditional green mint/cucumber raita to give guests the choice.

Ingredients

100g cooked beetroot

1 green chilli

150g pot natural yogurt

A pinch of salt

1tsp sugar

1tsp chopped mint

Method

Finely chop the beetroot into matchsticks. If you don't want your hands to get stained, we recommend using gloves for this. Keep the gloves on to finely chop the chilli too (or wash your hands very thoroughly after chopping it). Mix together all of the ingredients in a small bowl. Stir until combined.

Top tip for making beetroot raita

If you have leftovers you can cover the bowl with clingfilm and pop into the fridge and use within 1-2 days. It's great in sandwiches instead of mayo. Or you can blitz it in a mini food processor and make it into a salad dressing.

