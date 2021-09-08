We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These yogurt muffins are the perfect alternative breakfast treat as they’re healthy and nutritious, while also being delicious.

The yogurt in these muffins brings a whole new dimension to the individual bakes as the creaminess of the yogurt makes the muffins soft and moist, without being too wet. While the acidity helps to activate the baking soda, ensuring they stay light and fluffy. We’ve chopped some mixed berries and added them to our mixture to make these muffins a little more exciting but you can add your own flavours too. Other great additions include blueberries, cherries, milk or white chocolate chips.

Ingredients 185g(6½ oz) self-raising flour

150g (5½ oz) wholemeal self-raising flour

1tsp ground cinnamon

155g (5½ oz) firmly packed soft brown sugar

250ml (9 fl oz) buttermilk

125ml (4 fl oz) low-fat natural yogurt

2 eggs, lightly beaten

2tbsp vegetable oil

440g (15oz) chopped mixed berries (Bill likes strawberries and raspberries)

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F, gas mark 4). Line a 12-hole, 125ml (4 fl oz) capacity muffin tin with paper cases.

Sift the two flours and cinnamon together into a large bowl. Stir in the sugar and then make a well in the centre. Pour the buttermilk, yogurt, eggs and oil into a large bowl and whisk with a fork until just combined.

Pour into the well in the dry ingredients and stir with a wooden spoon until just combined. Add the berries and stir until just combined (do not over-mix or your muffins will be tough).

Spoon into the muffin tin and bake for 20 mins, or until golden.

Top tips for making yogurt muffins:

Once the muffin cases have been filled and are in the tray, sprinkle the tops with even more fruit, nuts or even chocolate flakes. As the muffins rise in the heat of the oven, the toppings will cook deep into the tops of the baked goods and look amazing.

