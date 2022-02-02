We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These vegan blueberry pancakes have a real tanginess from the marmalade, and they make a perfect weekend breakfast.

Blueberries and pancakes are such a classic flavour combination – it would be a shame if vegans had to miss out. But they definitely don’t thanks to these fluffy, American-style pancakes. Unlike our regular blueberry pancakes, this recipe uses vegan-friendly almond milk and a melted plant-based butter substitute to bind the dry ingredients together. Then, we’ve raised the batter to the next level by adding marmalade directly into it. The sharp citrus is such a beautiful contrast with the sweet blueberries. Best of all, these only take 15 minutes to knock up.

Ingredients 50g vegan block or plant-based butter substitute, melted

2 tbsp marmalade, either orange, grapefruit or lime

150g (5oz) plain flour

35g caster sugar

1 tbsp baking powder

Pinch of salt

300ml almond milk

225g (8oz) fresh blueberries

Oil to fry

3 tbsp marmalade, loosened with some orange juice or brandy

Method To make the batter, melt the vegan block, then pour into a measuring jug and stir in marmalade. Set aside to cool slightly while you prepare the other ingredients.

Sift the flour into a mixing bowl. Stir in the sugar, baking soda and salt and make a well in the middle. Add the milk to the vegan block mixture, stir and then slowly add to the dry ingredients, mixing to form a smooth batter. Add the fresh blueberries.

Heat a little oil in a small non-stick frying pan. Drop in 1-2 tbsp of batter per pancake, making sure that each pancake has some blueberries in. Cook for 2-3 minutes until golden, then flip and cook the other side until golden.

Continue to cook the pancakes until all the batter is used. Keep them warm in the oven in the meantime.

Warm up the remaining marmalade with a little orange juice or brandy in a saucepan, and serve drizzled over the pancakes.

Top tips for making vegan blueberry pancakes

If you prefer your blueberries fresh, don't add them to the batter, simply scatter them over the pancakes when you serve them. You can also top your pancake stack with a squirt of plant-based whipped cream substitute - available at larger supermarkets.

