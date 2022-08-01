Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
These Bolognese stuffed peppers tick all the boxes - easy, quick, tasty and healthy too, swapping out carb-laden pasta for low GI peppers.
It's incredibly easy to make as well, with just four ingredients that come together in a little over half an hour. If you have leftover Bolognese sauce from a spagbol earlier in the week, you could use that instead. In fact it might be worth making a little extra, just so you've got enough to make this dish. Top with Parmesan cheese if you have it; otherwise anything that melts work really well too - mozzarella, cheddar or brie. Add in extra veggies if you like - chop them finely so they are a similar size to the chunks of beef.
Ingredients
- 1 jar Bolognese sauce
- 25g ground beef
- 1 red, 1 yellow and 1 green pepper
- 100g grated cheese of choice
WEIGHT CONVERTER
Method
- Preheat oven to 180ºC/350ºF/Gas 4.
- Heat oil in a pan and add the beef. Fry until brown and pour in the jar of the Bolognese sauce.
- Bring to a boil and simmer uncovered on very low heat for 20 mins to reduce the sauce to a thick consistency. Cool to room temperature.
- Slice the peppers in half (lengthwise) with the stalks. Remove the seeds and pith.
- Stuff the peppers tightly with the Bolognese and sprinkle some cheese on top
- Place the peppers in the oven and bake until the cheese has melted.
- Serve with a side of salad and crusty bread.
Top tip for making Bolognese stuffed peppers
If you'd like your peppers to become softer, bake them without the cheese for 10 minutes, then top with the cheese and bake for another 5 minutes.
You might also like...
- Spaghetti Bolognese (opens in new tab)
- Veggie spaghetti Bolognese (opens in new tab)
- Stuffed peppers (opens in new tab)
Octavia Lillywhite is an award-winning food and lifestyle journalist with over 15 years of experience. With a passion for creating beautiful, tasty family meals that don’t use hundreds of ingredients or anything you have to source from obscure websites, she’s a champion of local and seasonal foods, using up leftovers and composting, which, she maintains, is probably the most important thing we all can do to protect the environment.
-
Baked stuffed peppers
This recipe for roasted bacon and egg stuffed peppers is a classic woman's weekly recipe taken from 1958. Stuff the peppers with bacon, egg and breadrumbs and spinkle with plenty of cheese. Bake for 50 mins and serve hot with peas or salad.
By Octavia Lillywhite • Published
-
Easy Mediterranean stuffed peppers
These delicious stuffed peppers are filled with melted Edam and make a great midweek meal. They're easy to make but look very impressive and will brighten up dinner time with the colourful peppers!
By Jessica Dady • Last updated
-
Roasted peppers with spiced beans and goat's cheese
This is a great twist on the usual stuffed peppers recipe with spicy beans and tangy goat's cheese in this hearty vegetarian dish.
By GoodtoKnow • Published
-
Budget Bolognese
If you're trying to save some pennies this year, try this budget Bolognese - a simple, classic recipe which keeps the cost low and the flavour high
By Anneliese Giggins • Published
-
Chicken Bolognese
For a twist on a classic, this chicken Bolognese swaps the beef out for poultry mince. We've also add sweetcorn to make the dish even more affordable.
By Jessica Dady • Published
-
Vegetarian Bolognese
Use Quorn mince in this vegetarian Bolognese as a healthy and delicious alternative to meat. You will barely even be able to tell the difference.
By Octavia Lillywhite • Published
-
The Queen’s dinner table rule means this everyday essential isn’t ‘allowed’ for her royal relatives
The Queen reportedly prefers a more 'formal' approach to mealtimes and prioritises traditional etiquette with her nearest and nearest...
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
Archie and Lilibet could be set for a special vacation this summer
Archie and Lilibet visited the UK for the Queen’s Jubilee and they might just be about to experience a traditional royal vacation…
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'will NOT visit the Queen at Balmoral' this summer
Prince Harry and Meghan will not be reuniting with the royal family at Balmoral this summer, according to reports
By Naomi Jamieson • Published