GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

These Bolognese stuffed peppers tick all the boxes - easy, quick, tasty and healthy too, swapping out carb-laden pasta for low GI peppers.

It's incredibly easy to make as well, with just four ingredients that come together in a little over half an hour. If you have leftover Bolognese sauce from a spagbol earlier in the week, you could use that instead. In fact it might be worth making a little extra, just so you've got enough to make this dish. Top with Parmesan cheese if you have it; otherwise anything that melts work really well too - mozzarella, cheddar or brie. Add in extra veggies if you like - chop them finely so they are a similar size to the chunks of beef.

Ingredients

1 jar Bolognese sauce

25g ground beef

1 red, 1 yellow and 1 green pepper

100g grated cheese of choice

WEIGHT CONVERTER I want to convert... Choose the ingredient Water Milk Wine Almonds (Flaked) Almonds (Ground) Breadcrumbs (Fresh) Breadcrumbs (Dried) Brown Sugar (Light & Dark) Butter Caster Sugar Cherries (Canned) Cherries (Dried/ Maraschino) Cherries (Glace/ Candied) Cocoa Powder Cornflour Cream Cheese Dried Apricots Granulated Sugar Grated Parmesan Grated Cheddar Hazelnuts (Whole) Hazelnuts (Chopped) Hazelnuts (Ground) Honey Icing Sugar Margarine Oats (Rolled) Oats (Scottish) Oats (Steel Cut) Oats (Quick/ Quaker) Oats (Instant) Peas (Frozen) Peas (Cooked) Pecans (Chopped) Flour Rice (Uncooked, Long-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Medium-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Short-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Basmati) Rice (Uncooked, Wild) Shredded Coconut Sultanas Syrup (Cane) Syrup (Chocolate) Syrup (Corn) Syrup (Corn, High fructose) Syrup (Golden) Syrup (Maple) Table Salt Tomatoes (Canned) Tomatoes (Chopped) Tomatoes (Sun-dried) Treacle / Molasses Walnuts (Chopped) grams to cups

Method

Preheat oven to 180ºC/350ºF/Gas 4. Heat oil in a pan and add the beef. Fry until brown and pour in the jar of the Bolognese sauce. Bring to a boil and simmer uncovered on very low heat for 20 mins to reduce the sauce to a thick consistency. Cool to room temperature. Slice the peppers in half (lengthwise) with the stalks. Remove the seeds and pith. Stuff the peppers tightly with the Bolognese and sprinkle some cheese on top Place the peppers in the oven and bake until the cheese has melted. Serve with a side of salad and crusty bread.

Top tip for making Bolognese stuffed peppers

If you'd like your peppers to become softer, bake them without the cheese for 10 minutes, then top with the cheese and bake for another 5 minutes.

You might also like...