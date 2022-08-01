Bolognese stuffed peppers recipe

CLICK TO RATE
(170 ratings)

You only need four ingredients to make these Bolognese stuffed peppers: mince beef, peppers, cheese and a jar of your favourite Bolognese sauce.

Close up of red Bolognese stuffed peppers on a board
(Image credit: Getty/Aleaimage)
Serves3
SkillEasy
Preparation Time5 mins
Cooking Time30 mins
Total Time35 mins
Five A DayOne
Cost RangeCheap
Octavia Lillywhite
By
published

These Bolognese stuffed peppers tick all the boxes - easy, quick, tasty and healthy too, swapping out carb-laden pasta for low GI peppers.

It's incredibly easy to make as well, with just four ingredients that come together in a little over half an hour. If you have leftover Bolognese sauce from a spagbol earlier in the week, you could use that instead. In fact it might be worth making a little extra, just so you've got enough to make this dish. Top with Parmesan cheese if you have it; otherwise anything that melts work really well too - mozzarella, cheddar or brie. Add in extra veggies if you like - chop them finely so they are a similar size to the chunks of beef.

Ingredients

  •  1 jar Bolognese sauce
  • 25g ground beef
  • 1 red, 1 yellow and 1 green pepper
  • 100g grated cheese of choice

WEIGHT CONVERTER

grams
to
cups

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 180ºC/350ºF/Gas 4.
  2. Heat oil in a pan and add the beef. Fry until brown and pour in the jar of the Bolognese sauce.
  3. Bring to a boil and simmer uncovered on very low heat for 20 mins to reduce the sauce to a thick consistency. Cool to room temperature.
  4. Slice the peppers in half (lengthwise) with the stalks. Remove the seeds and pith.
  5. Stuff the peppers tightly with the Bolognese and sprinkle some cheese on top
  6. Place the peppers in the oven and bake until the cheese has melted.
  7. Serve with a side of salad and crusty bread.

Top tip for making Bolognese stuffed peppers

If you'd like your peppers to become softer, bake them without the cheese for 10 minutes, then top with the cheese and bake for another 5 minutes.

You might also like...

Explore More
Cheap quick and easy Recipes Mince Recipes Pepper Recipes Stuffed pepper Recipes Summer Recipes
Octavia Lillywhite
Octavia Lillywhite

Octavia Lillywhite is an award-winning food and lifestyle journalist with over 15 years of experience. With a passion for creating beautiful, tasty family meals that don’t use hundreds of ingredients or anything you have to source from obscure websites, she’s a champion of local and seasonal foods, using up leftovers and composting, which, she maintains, is probably the most important thing we all can do to protect the environment. 

Related Recipes
Latest Recipes
Latest News

Useful links

Family

Recipes

Wellbeing

GoodTo is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.