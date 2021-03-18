We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Learn how to make these delicious Brighton rock buns, or rock cakes. This easy rock cakes recipe uses only a handful of ingredients and makes tasty buns every time.

Also known as Brighton bun cakes, these delicious fruity scone-like treats earnt their name from their jagged, rock-like appearance. Packed with sweet currants and creamy almonds, these teatime snacks were traditionally enjoyed at a number of Britain’s beloved seaside towns. Nowadays, of course, they can be scoffed anywhere. Whip them up in your own kitchen within 30 minutes, using just a few store cupboard ingredients, butter and an egg.

Ingredients 200g (7oz) self-raising flour

50g (1½ oz) ground almonds

Pinch of salt

90g (3oz) butter

90g (3oz) caster sugar

90g (3oz) currants, or dried mixed fruit

1 large egg, beaten

Method Set the oven to 190°C (gas mark 5). Sift the flour, ground almonds and salt into a bowl, and rub in the butter. Stir in the sugar, dried fruit and egg, using a round-bladed knife to combine the mixture to a stiff dough.

Divide dough into 12 rough shapes and place them on the baking sheet. Roughen the surface with a fork.

Bake the cakes in the middle of the oven for 15 mins until light golden. Sprinkle with a little extra caster sugar. Transfer to a wire rack to cool. They can be stored in an airtight container for up to 2-3 days.

Top tip for making rock cakes:

Don't be tempted to add liquid to this mixture. Its dryness is what gives the cakes their 'rock-like' appearance.

