Rock cakes recipe

makes: 12
Skill: easy
Cost: cheap
Prep: 15 min
Cooking: 15 min

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 193 kCal 10%
Fat 9.2g 13%
  -  Saturates 4.3g 22%
Carbohydrates 24.5g 10%
  -  of which Sugars 13.1g 15%
Protein 3.4g 7%
Salt 0.32g 5%
    • Learn how to make these delicious Brighton rock buns, or rock cakes. This easy rock cakes recipe uses only a handful of ingredients and makes tasty buns every time. 

    Also known as Brighton bun cakes, these delicious fruity scone-like treats earnt their name from their jagged, rock-like appearance. Packed with sweet currants and creamy almonds, these teatime snacks were traditionally enjoyed at a number of Britain’s beloved seaside towns. Nowadays, of course, they can be scoffed anywhere. Whip them up in your own kitchen within 30 minutes, using just a few store cupboard ingredients, butter and an egg.

    Ingredients

    • 200g (7oz) self-raising flour
    • 50g (1½ oz) ground almonds
    • Pinch of salt
    • 90g (3oz) butter
    • 90g (3oz) caster sugar
    • 90g (3oz) currants, or dried mixed fruit
    • 1 large egg, beaten

    Method

    • Set the oven to 190°C (gas mark 5). Sift the flour, ground almonds and salt into a bowl, and rub in the butter. Stir in the sugar, dried fruit and egg, using a round-bladed knife to combine the mixture to a stiff dough.

    • Divide dough into 12 rough shapes and place them on the baking sheet. Roughen the surface with a fork.

    • Bake the cakes in the middle of the oven for 15 mins until light golden. Sprinkle with a little extra caster sugar. Transfer to a wire rack to cool. They can be stored in an airtight container for up to 2-3 days.

    Top tip for making rock cakes:

    Don't be tempted to add liquid to this mixture. Its dryness is what gives the cakes their 'rock-like' appearance.

