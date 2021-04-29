We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prepare these cappuccino cupcakes in just 15 minutes. Top each golden sponge cake with sweet buttery icing and dusting of cocoa powder.

Our cappuccino cupcakes are made with instant coffee. Each cake is topped with a speedy, two-ingredient icing of butter and icing sugar. This recipe recommends using silicone fairy cake cases but you can use regular paper cupcake cases instead.

Ingredients 100g buttery spread

100g golden caster sugar

2 eggs

100g self raising flour, sifted

½ tsp baking powder

2 tsp instant coffee, mixed with 100ml boiling water, and cooled

For the buttercream topping:

75g buttery spread

5 tbsp icing sugar

Dusting of cocoa powder

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/fan 160°C/ 350°F, gas 4.

Either place 12 silicone fairy cake cases on a baking sheet or line a 12-hole baking tin with fairy cake cases.

Beat together the buttery spread, sugar, eggs, flour and baking powder with 4 tsp of the coffee mix.

Spoon the mix into the cases. Cook for 18-20 minutes until light golden and springy. Leave to cool.

For the butter cream topping: Beat the buttery spread and sugar in a large bowl with a wooden spoon or preferably an electric mixer until pale and fluffy. Spread over the cup cakes and dust with a little cocoa powder.

Top tips for making cappuccino cupcakes

These cappuccino cupcakes are one of our favourite afternoon tea ideas. If you’re making ahead of time, leave the dusting of cocoa powder until the last minute otherwise it will blend into the buttercream icing.

