We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The future is orange with this gorgeous spiced up soup.

Carrot soup is a classic but add in ginger and you’ve got something really special. It’s ideal if you’re feeling under the weather, or even just a little morning-after-ish. Carrots have a natural sweetness which makes the soup really appetising. Ginger gives it warmth and spiciness, and it’s also a superfood. It’s anti-inflammatory, it helps with headaches and nausea, it’s even good for heart health and indigestion. This recipe makes 4 portions of soup, but it’s a really good batch lunch. Eat one portion on the day you cook it and the rest will keep in the fridge to eat over the next three days.

Ingredients For the soup:

3 tbsp olive oil

2 medium onions, peeled and chopped

600g of carrots, peeled and chopped

1 clove of garlic, peeled and crushed

1 tsp powdered ginger

1 tsp medium curry powder

1½ litres good stock, chicken or vegetable

Pared rind of one lemon

Sea salt and black pepper

For the lemon herb cream, for serving:

1 x 200g crème fraîche

Finely grated rind of one lemon

2 tsp chopped parsley

2 tsp chopped chives

Method Heat the olive oil in a saucepan and add the onions and carrots, cook for several minutes, stirring from time to time. Do not brown the vegetables.

Then add the garlic, ginger and curry powder and cook for a further min. Add the stock and lemon strips to the pan, half cover the pan with its lid, and simmer gently for 20 mins until the carrots are tender.

Cool slightly, then liquidise the soup until smooth. Taste and season with sea salt and black pepper. Reheat to serve.

For the lemon herb cream: Mix all the ingredients together and serve a spoonful on top of the soup

Top tip for making carrot and ginger soup

If you have some fresh ginger, it's even better for you than the powered kind. Grate about 1 tbsp of fresh ginger and replace the ground, or use a half and half mix of the two.

You might also like...

Healthy soup recipes

Click to rate ( 327 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week