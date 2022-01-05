We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Succulent prawns and spicy red chorizo make this speedy stir-fry an absolute winner.

There is something so tempting about the combination of prawns and chorizo. Maybe it’s that it reminds us of holidays and sunny Spanish tapas bars. In this easy prawn and chorizo stir-fry, they are cooked so simply, with just a few other flavours, so they really get a chance to shine. Cavolo nero means ‘black cabbage’ though it’s actually very dark green and more similar to kale. In fact, it’s sometimes called Tuscan kale. It’s a great winter vegetable, in season all the way through to March, and it’s a good source of vitamins. If the central stalks are tough and woody-feeling, remove them before you shred the leaves for cooking. Per portion, this recipe is under 300 calories, so it’s perfect if you’re after a quick and healthy meal.

Ingredients 1 tbsp flaked almonds

1 tbsp olive oil

120g packet ready-diced chorizo

200g raw, peeled prawns

About 100g cavolo nero, cut into strips, or ready-shredded curly kale

1 red and 1 yellow grilled pepper, from a jar (or grill and peel your own)

Salt and ground black pepper

Balsamic vinegar

Chunks of rustic bread, to serve

Method Heat a wok or frying pan, add the nuts and cook them over a medium heat for 1-2 mins to brown. Tip out and set aside.

Put the oil and chorizo in the pan and cook over a gentle heat for a min, then turn up the heat, add the prawns and fry for 1-2 mins on each side until lightly pink all over.

Take them out with a draining spoon. Reheat the oil left in the pan, add the cavolo nero or kale and pepper strips and stir-fry for 2-3 mins. Put the prawns and chorizo back in the pan and heat through. Season, sprinkle with almonds and balsamic vinegar. Serve stir-fry with bread.

Top tips for making this prawn and chorizo stir-fry

The stir-fry is really quick to cook, so it's a good idea to have all the ingredients prepped in advance, ready to throw in as you go along. Also have a warm plate or a spare pan to hand: use it as a place to set aside cooked ingredients while you fry the next ones. Finally, have your serving dishes ready to plate up on too, so you don't have to turn away from the pan at the end of cooking.

