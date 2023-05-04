Cheese and pickle straws recipe

CLICK TO RATE
(126 ratings)

This cheese and pickle straws takes a simple party staple and ramps it up a level by adding a twist of tangy pickle to the mix.

Cheese and pickle straws
(Image credit: TI Media Limited)
  • healthy
Makes25
SkillEasy
Preparation Time20 mins
Cooking Time15 mins
Total Time35 mins
Cost RangeCheap
Nutrition Per PortionRDA
Calories36 Kcal2%
Fat7 g10%
Saturated Fat3 g15%
Octavia Lillywhite
By Octavia Lillywhite
published

Cheese and pickle straws are a perfect way to tie together classic British flavours, cheddar and pickle, in a handy morsel you can pass around at parties.

These really are the ultimate buffet food (opens in new tab) - simple and utterly more-ish. It only takes a shade over half an hour to make a whole platter of these - up to 25. If you need twice as many, even better! It won't take you twice as long, in fact you'll only need about five minutes extra. You could make your own pastry for cheese straws, but honestly there is no need: readymade puff pastry is ideal and has just the right flakiness. These are great on their own but we like them even better served with the fresh, oniony dip.

Ingredients

  • 375g pack ready-rolled puff pastry sheet (we used Jus-Rol)
  • 4 tbsp Branston Beetroot Pickle, finely chopped, or Tesco Caramelised Red Onion Relish
  • 125g (4oz) mature Cheddar cheese, grated
  • 1 medium egg, beaten (only half will be needed)
  • 1 tbsp sesame seeds

For the dip:

  • 1 small red onion, peeled and roughly chopped
  • About 20g (¾oz) flat-leaf parsley leaves and stalks, roughly chopped
  • 1-2 tsp small capers
  • 2 tbsp olive oil

WEIGHT CONVERTER

to

Method

  1. Set the oven to gas mark 7 or 220°C. Lay out 2 teflon-lined baking trays, ready for the straws. 
  2. Roll the pastry out to a 40cm square. Spread the pickle or chutney over half the square, leaving a narrow border, and then sprinkle the cheese over. Fold the other half of the pastry over it and press down gently to seal.
  3. Brush pastry all over with beaten egg, then sprinkle with sesame seeds.
  4. Cut the pastry into 1.5cm wide strips (they will be about 20cm long) and twist them before placing on the lined baking sheets. Bake for 12-15 mins until golden and crispy. Put on a wire rack to cool.
  5. To make the dip: Put all the ingredients into a jug and whizz with a stick blender.

Top tip for cheese and pickle straws

If you don't have time to make your own dip, simply serve these with a shop-bought salsa, but try to get a fresh one from the chilled aisle rather than one from a jar.

You might also like...

Explore More
Christmas party food Recipes Easy Recipes Party food Recipes Picnic Recipes
Octavia Lillywhite
Octavia Lillywhite
Food and Lifestyle Writer

Octavia Lillywhite is an award-winning food and lifestyle journalist with over 15 years of experience. With a passion for creating beautiful, tasty family meals that don’t use hundreds of ingredients or anything you have to source from obscure websites, she’s a champion of local and seasonal foods, using up leftovers and composting, which, she maintains, is probably the most important thing we all can do to protect the environment. 

Related Recipes
Latest Recipes
Latest News