This simple cheese straw recipe is easy to make and the results are even easier to eat.

Put a tray of cheese straws out at any time of the day and we can guarantee they’ll be gone in a flash. Utterly moreish, these flaky, cheesy nibbles use Lancashire cheese but if you don’t have any, a good mature Cheddar or even Stilton would work. The key is picking a really full-flavoured fromage. The addition of smoked paprika pepper gives these cheese straws a twist but if the flavour isn’t one for you, you could switch it out for herbs or coarse black pepper.

Ingredients 100g plain flour

Pinch salt

1 tsp smoked paprika pepper

50g butter or margarine

50g Lancashire cheese, grated

1 egg yolk

A little cold water to mix

Method Sift the flour into a bowl with the salt and paprika pepper.

Rub in the butter or margarine until the mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs, then stir in the cheese.

Add the egg yolk and then bind together, adding a little cold water to form a stiff dough.

Roll out the dough thinly on a floured board and cut into 7.5cm strips. Cut each strip into thin straws.

Arrange the straws on a greased baking tray and bake for 10-15 minutes until golden brown.

Leave the straws to firm up on the baking tray and when transfer to a cooling rack to cool completely.

Top tip for making cheese straws

You can use the same pastry to make 12 tartlets. Bake blind for 10 – 15 minutes then cool and fill each tartlet with 75g chopped prawns mixed with 175g cream or cottage cheese.

