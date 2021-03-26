We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our cheese scone recipe makes eight – 10 sumptuous savoury scones and is the perfect twist on the classic sweet scone.

Crumbly, cheesy and incredibly moreish – there’s not much to dislike about cheese scones. While we’re partial to a fruit scone at an afternoon tea, cheese scones are just as delicious and take no time at all to prepare. Simply swap your sugar and sultanas for salt and some cheddar, then add a generous pinch of cayenne pepper for a slight kick. We like to serve our cheese scones slightly warm with a knob of butter melted on top.



Ingredients 225g (8oz) self-raising flour

1 pinch salt

1 pinch cayenne pepper

1tsp baking powder

50g (2oz) butter, cut into cubes

50g (2oz) Cheddar, grated

75ml (3fl oz) milk

Method Sift together the flour, salt, cayenne pepper and baking powder. Using your fingers, rub the butter into the flour mixture (or do this in a food processor).

Mix through the grated cheese. Add the milk a little at a time (you may not need all of it) and mix with a flat-bladed knife until the dough starts to come together.

Once you have formed a smooth dough, press it into a ball with your fingers. Pat or roll it out until it’s around 1.5-2cm (¾in) thick. Cut into rounds with a 7-8cm (2½in) cutter.

Arrange on a baking sheet and cook in the oven for 10-15 mins at 200° (400°F, gas mark 6) until risen and golden.

Top tips for making cheese scones:

We use cheddar in our recipe for a classic taste and because it tends to be most people’s favourite. But you could experiment with other cheese - Applewood Smoke cheddar has got a lovely flavour and would really work. Or, why not substitute 20g for cheddar for 20g of Parmesan if you like a bit of extra salt.

