We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It takes just five ingredients to make this cheese, tomato, and ham deli tart. Ideal for picnics or buffets.

Delicious cheese, tomato, and ham deli tart is really simple to make using ready-rolled puff pastry and soft cheese for the base. Top your tart with fresh rocket leaves, tomatoes, and Parma ham pieces. This easy tart can be made in just 35 minutes and is perfectly served with salad and new potatoes.

Ingredients 320g ready rolled puff pastry sheet

2 x 150g tubs curd cheese or soft goats' cheese

75g sun blushed tomatoes, oil reserved

8 slices Parma ham, torn

small handful rocket

Method Heat oven to 200C/gas 6. Unroll the pastry and trim the edges. Mark a border 2cm from the edge. Score the centre of the tart base and prick all over with a fork.

Brush the border with a little milk for an even golden colour, if you like. Bake for 20-25 mins, until puffed up and golden.

Meanwhile, mix the curd cheese with 1tbsp oil from the sun blushed tomatoes.

Remove the pastry from the oven and transfer to a board. Spread the curd cheese mix in the centre of the tart and scatter with the tomatoes, torn Parma ham and rocket. Drizzle over a little extra tomato oil to serve.

Top tips for making cheese, tomato and ham deli tart

You can top this tart with other ingredients too such as ready-cooked chicken pieces, artichokes, chopped olives etc.

You might also like...

Low calorie meals: Dinners under 500 calories

Homemade puff pastry recipe

Buffet food: ideas and recipes

Click to rate ( 83 ratings) Sending your rating