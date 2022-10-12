Cheesy broomsticks recipe

Cheesy broomsticks make a fine savoury snack for Halloween celebrations. Made with only 3 ingredients, these clever little treats are so easy to create.

Cheesy broomsticks
Cheesy broomsticks are brilliant if you're looking for a savoury snack amongst all those Halloween sweeties. 

Made with only 3 ingredients, these clever little treats are so easy! The kids are going to love making them and eating them too. Serve with vegetable dips and sauces. This recipe makes 12 broomsticks in a batch, but double the quantities if you'd like to make more. These are so simple to make, and they only take 10 mins to whip up - with no cooking required. Make them as a spooky snack this Halloween and let the kids have a bit of fun with them.

Ingredients

  • 6 slices Dairylea cheese
  • 12 pretzel sticks
  • 12 chives

Method

  1. Carefully slice each Dairylea square in half. Cut ‘fringing’ three-quarters of the way up each piece of cheese to create the bristles.
  2. Wrap a slice of cheese round the end of a pretzel stick and carefully separate the bristles. Secure the cheese to the pretzels with chives.

Watch how to make these cheesy broomsticks

Top Tip for making cheesy broomsticks

These broomsticks are best served on the day they're made. Store in the fridge.

What can I serve these cheesy broomsticks with?

These make a great speedy treat for kids, but if you want to make a whole meal with a spooky theme, why not serve them with ghost sandwiches, which are almost as simple. Just make any sandwich using white bread, then stamp them into shape using a ghost cookie cutter. Add eyes with a bit of marmite, applied with a toothpick.

What's a healthy Halloween treat to give kids?

Use a black marker to draw jack-o'-lantern faces onto a bag of satsumas. They're still a healthy snack, just with a little special spooky twist.

