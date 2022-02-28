We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These Marzipan cookies are just delicious and take 25 minutes to prepare and bake.

Marzipan is a great ingredient to bake with thanks to its sweet and nutty flavour. It’s definitely the star in this cookie recipe, working really well alongside the soft brown and caster sugar mixture. We’ve added chocolate chips to these cookies, but you could swap for raisins or leave them out if preferred. Perfect for an afternoon pick-me-up, this recipe makes 18 cookies in one batch.

Ingredients 125g butter.

200g soft brown sugar.

100g caster sugar.

1tsp vanilla extract

220g plain flour.

½ tsp bicarbonate of soda.

1 egg.

Splash of milk to combine.

200g dark chocolate

150g natural marzipan.

Method Pre-heat oven 170°C/325°F/Gas Mark 3. Soften the butter in a microwave for 20 seconds on high or until almost melted. Check every 10 seconds to ensure it has not totally melted.

Cream the butter and both sugars together in a large mixing bowl.

Sift together the flour, bicarbonate of soda and salt and place into the bowl with the butter and sugar.

Chop the 200g bar of chocolate into chunks and add to the mixture. Cut the marzipan into cubes about 1cm squared and put aside, these will be placed on top just before going into oven.

Crack an egg into a small separate bowl with the vanilla extract and beat lightly, use the egg to combine all the ingredients in the mixing bowl. Add a splash of milk if needed to form the dough.

Drop the dough a heaped tbsp at a time onto a greased baking sheet. No need to make them flat as the heat will make them spread out as they cook. Leave a good 6-7 cm between each pile so they don’t stick together. Place 3-4 cubes of marzipan onto each cookie.

Bake in a preheated oven for 15-17 minutes or until the edges are a little toasted. Leave to cool for a few minutes on the baking sheet before transferring them onto a cooling rack to cool completely.

Top tips for making marzipan cookies:

You could swap the milk chocolate chunks for dark chocolate for an even richer flavour.

