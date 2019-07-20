Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
This chicken and potato casserole is an easy one pot dish with everything included: meat, potatoes, veg and a lovely tangy cider sauce.
This dish is easy to prepare in about 15 minutes. Then you can just whack it in the oven and leave it to gently cook for about an hour an a half, adding the apples shortly before it's ready to come out. It's really simple to do and although it's a slow cooked dish, it doesn't take up much time. Especially considering how tasty it is. You can cook it on the hob if you prefer, or in a slow cooker. If the sauce is a little too thin after cooking, leave it to simmer for 10 minutes or so with the lid off to allow it to thicken up.
Ingredients
- 350g (12oz) new potatoes, scrubbed and halved
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 4 chicken portions
- 1 stick celery, sliced
- 150g (5oz) carrots, roughly chopped
- 3 tbsp plain flour
- 450ml (16fl oz) cider
- 1 chicken stock cube
- 2 tbsp freshly chopped thyme
- Salt and black pepper
- 1 bunch spring onions, cut into 3cm (1in) pieces
- 1 apple, sliced
Method
- To make this chicken casserole, (opens in new tab) preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas mark 6.
- Heat the oil in a frying pan and fry the chicken for 5 mins until browned. Transfer to a casserole dish with the new potatoes, add the celery and carrots to the pan and fry for 2-3 mins.
- Stir in the flour and cook for 1 min. Gradually blend in the cider and add the stock cube. Bring to the boil, stirring, then add the thyme and seasoning and pour over the chicken.
- Cover and cook in the oven for 1 hr 15 mins.
- Add the spring onions and apple and cook for a further 15 mins. Stir well before serving.
Top tip for making chicken and potato casserole
You can include more winter vegetables, such as parsnips, turnips and swedes, to make this a real winter warmer.
Octavia Lillywhite is an award-winning food and lifestyle journalist with over 15 years of experience. With a passion for creating beautiful, tasty family meals that don’t use hundreds of ingredients or anything you have to source from obscure websites, she’s a champion of local and seasonal foods, using up leftovers and composting, which, she maintains, is probably the most important thing we all can do to protect the environment.
