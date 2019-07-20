GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

This chicken and potato casserole is an easy one pot dish with everything included: meat, potatoes, veg and a lovely tangy cider sauce.

This dish is easy to prepare in about 15 minutes. Then you can just whack it in the oven and leave it to gently cook for about an hour an a half, adding the apples shortly before it's ready to come out. It's really simple to do and although it's a slow cooked dish, it doesn't take up much time. Especially considering how tasty it is. You can cook it on the hob if you prefer, or in a slow cooker. If the sauce is a little too thin after cooking, leave it to simmer for 10 minutes or so with the lid off to allow it to thicken up.

Ingredients

350g (12oz) new potatoes, scrubbed and halved

2 tbsp olive oil

4 chicken portions

1 stick celery, sliced

150g (5oz) carrots, roughly chopped

3 tbsp plain flour

450ml (16fl oz) cider

1 chicken stock cube

2 tbsp freshly chopped thyme

Salt and black pepper

1 bunch spring onions, cut into 3cm (1in) pieces

1 apple, sliced

Method

To make this chicken casserole, (opens in new tab) preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas mark 6. Heat the oil in a frying pan and fry the chicken for 5 mins until browned. Transfer to a casserole dish with the new potatoes, add the celery and carrots to the pan and fry for 2-3 mins. Stir in the flour and cook for 1 min. Gradually blend in the cider and add the stock cube. Bring to the boil, stirring, then add the thyme and seasoning and pour over the chicken. Cover and cook in the oven for 1 hr 15 mins. Add the spring onions and apple and cook for a further 15 mins. Stir well before serving.

Top tip for making chicken and potato casserole

You can include more winter vegetables, such as parsnips, turnips and swedes, to make this a real winter warmer.

