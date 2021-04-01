We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our chicken and prawn paella recipe is a classic Spanish dish, where the vibrant recipe has a long tradition.

This chicken and prawn paella is packed with protein-rich meats and fish alongside fresh vegetables and spices, making it a delicious and vibrant meal that’s great for any occasion. While the classic recipe calls for mussels, we’ve given those a miss in our paella to make it quicker and easier to pull together. When your paella is ready, be sure to serve it with lemon wedges on top for a citrus twist and a crusty baguette to share, as a nod to the Spanish tradition. Pick out a good red wine or a glass of sangria to drink alongside it as well for the true experience.

Ingredients For this chicken and prawn paella recipe you will need:

30ml (2tbsp) olive oil

175g (6oz) chorizo sausage, sliced

450g (1lb) chicken fillets, cut into chunks

1 onion, peeled and chopped

1 garlic clove, peeled and crushed

1 red pepper, deseeded and diced

225g (8oz) paella rice

Few strands saffron

900ml (1¾ pt) chicken stock

100g (4oz) green beans, halved

225g (8oz) cooked tiger prawns

5ml (1tsp) ground paprika

Method Heat the oil in a deep frying pan and fry the chorizo for 2-3 mins. Remove and set aside. Add the chicken to the pan and fry over a high heat until browned all over. Remove and set aside with the chorizo.

Fry the onion and garlic in the hot oil for 4-5 mins until softened, then add the pepper and rice. Cook for 1 min, stir in the saffron and chicken stock. Bring to the boil, then simmer for 15 mins, stirring occasionally.

Return the chicken to the pan and add beans. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Cook for 10 mins, stirring frequently until the rice is tender and nearly all the liquid has been absorbed.

Add the fried chorizo and tiger prawns to the pan and stir in gently. Cook for 4-5 mins until both are heated through. Serve on warmed plates and sprinkle with paprika.

Tips for making chicken and prawn paella:

The prawns need to be the last additions to the pan to avoid over-cooking them, as they cook a lot faster than the chicken and warm up quicker than the chorizo does.

