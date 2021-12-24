We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A one pan dinner that’s ready to eat in 10 minutes or less.

If you’re only cooking for one, this meal is a holy grail – it’s easy to cook, takes almost no time at all and it’s absolutely delicious. It also a great way of using up any leftover meat from a Sunday roast. We’ve used chicken, but shredded beef or pork, or mince would also work well. If you don’t have any cooked leftovers to hand, you can fry a few strips of chicken, or even use ham from a packet. More than one of you? Just multiply all the ingredients and either cook together in one big pan, serving sliced into portions, or cook one after the other.

Ingredients 2 tbsp plain flour

Salt and ground black pepper

1 medium egg

3 tbsp milk

About 2 tbsp cooked meat, minced or finely chopped

1 spring onions, trimmed and chopped

Good pinch ground mace or grated nutmeg

1 tsp vegetable oil

Method To make your pancakes, put the flour into a bowl, add a pinch of salt, the egg and enough milk to make a smooth batter. Stir in the meat and spring onion and season with salt, pepper and ground mace or nutmeg.

Heat the vegetable oil in a small frying pan until it gets very hot, almost smoking. Pour in the batter and fry until golden brown, then turn the pancake over and brown the other side. Fold in half and serve at once with fried leftover potatoes or salad.

