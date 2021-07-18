Prepare this filling dish, chicken pilaf in just 10 minutes. Sprinkle with pistachios before serving.
Pilaf is a great way of using up leftover chicken; be it thighs, breast or a whole chicken. Flavoured with garlic, chilli, cumin, and cinnamon, this pilaf is bursting with flavour. Vegetables such as leek and carrot pack this dish with nutrients.
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp sunflower oil
- 1 red and 1 white onion, peeled and sliced
- 1 red chilli, halved, deseeded and finely sliced
- 1 clove garlic, crushed
- 2 tsp cumin seeds
- Good pinch of ground cinnamon
- 200g basmati rice
- 600ml hot chicken stock
- 16 ready-to-eat dried apricots, halved
- 4 or 6 cooked chicken thighs,skinned and boned(200-300g/7-10oz)
- 2-3 carrots, diced and steamed
- 1 leek, finely sliced
- Zest and juice of 1 orange, optional
- Handful of parsley leaves
- A few pistachios
Method
Heat oil in a frying pan. Fry the onion for 7 mins, until softened and browned. Spoon out a third of the onion and set aside for garnish.
Add the chilli, garlic, cumin seeds and cinnamon to the pan, cook for a min, then add the rice and stir well. Add the chicken stock and apricots. Bring to the boil, turn the heat down, cover and simmer for 10-15 mins, until the stock is absorbed. Don’t stir during cooking.
Add the shredded chicken and veg. Stir in orange zest and juice, if using. Warm through for 5 mins.
Serve topped with the crispy onions, parsley leaves and nuts.
Top tips for making chicken pilaf
This recipe uses chicken stock; juices leftover from cooked chicken, but you could easily opt for a stock cube if you don’t have stock to hand.
