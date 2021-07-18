We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prepare this filling dish, chicken pilaf in just 10 minutes. Sprinkle with pistachios before serving.



Pilaf is a great way of using up leftover chicken; be it thighs, breast or a whole chicken. Flavoured with garlic, chilli, cumin, and cinnamon, this pilaf is bursting with flavour. Vegetables such as leek and carrot pack this dish with nutrients.

Ingredients 1 tbsp sunflower oil

1 red and 1 white onion, peeled and sliced

1 red chilli, halved, deseeded and finely sliced

1 clove garlic, crushed

2 tsp cumin seeds

Good pinch of ground cinnamon

200g basmati rice

600ml hot chicken stock

16 ready-to-eat dried apricots, halved

4 or 6 cooked chicken thighs,skinned and boned(200-300g/7-10oz)

2-3 carrots, diced and steamed

1 leek, finely sliced

Zest and juice of 1 orange, optional

Handful of parsley leaves

A few pistachios

Method Heat oil in a frying pan. Fry the onion for 7 mins, until softened and browned. Spoon out a third of the onion and set aside for garnish.

Add the chilli, garlic, cumin seeds and cinnamon to the pan, cook for a min, then add the rice and stir well. Add the chicken stock and apricots. Bring to the boil, turn the heat down, cover and simmer for 10-15 mins, until the stock is absorbed. Don’t stir during cooking.

Add the shredded chicken and veg. Stir in orange zest and juice, if using. Warm through for 5 mins.

Serve topped with the crispy onions, parsley leaves and nuts.

Top tips for making chicken pilaf

This recipe uses chicken stock; juices leftover from cooked chicken, but you could easily opt for a stock cube if you don’t have stock to hand.

