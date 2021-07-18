Trending:

Chicken pilaf recipe

Click to rate
(160 ratings)
Sending your rating
Jessica Dady Jessica Dady
serves: 4
Skill: easy
Cost: cheap
Prep: 10 min
Cooking: 27 min

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 400 kCal 20%
Fat 9g 13%
  -  Saturates 2g 10%
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • Prepare this filling dish, chicken pilaf in just 10 minutes. Sprinkle with pistachios before serving.

    Pilaf is a great way of using up leftover chicken; be it thighs, breast or a whole chicken. Flavoured with garlic, chilli, cumin, and cinnamon, this pilaf is bursting with flavour. Vegetables such as leek and carrot pack this dish with nutrients.

    Ingredients

    • 1 tbsp sunflower oil
    • 1 red and 1 white onion, peeled and sliced
    • 1 red chilli, halved, deseeded and finely sliced
    • 1 clove garlic, crushed
    • 2 tsp cumin seeds
    • Good pinch of ground cinnamon
    • 200g basmati rice
    • 600ml hot chicken stock
    • 16 ready-to-eat dried apricots, halved
    • 4 or 6 cooked chicken thighs,skinned and boned(200-300g/7-10oz)
    • 2-3 carrots, diced and steamed
    • 1 leek, finely sliced
    • Zest and juice of 1 orange, optional
    • Handful of parsley leaves
    • A few pistachios

    Method

    • Heat oil in a frying pan. Fry the onion for 7 mins, until softened and browned. Spoon out a third of the onion and set aside for garnish.

    • Add the chilli, garlic, cumin seeds and cinnamon to the pan, cook for a min, then add the rice and stir well. Add the chicken stock and apricots. Bring to the boil, turn the heat down, cover and simmer for 10-15 mins, until the stock is absorbed. Don’t stir during cooking.

    • Add the shredded chicken and veg. Stir in orange zest and juice, if using. Warm through for 5 mins.

    • Serve topped with the crispy onions, parsley leaves and nuts.

    Top tips for making chicken pilaf

    This recipe uses chicken stock; juices leftover from cooked chicken, but you could easily opt for a stock cube if you don’t have stock to hand.

    You might also like...
    Low calorie meals: 500 calorie dinners
    How to cook rice: the ultimate guide
    Chicken thigh recipes

    Click to rate
    (160 ratings)
    Sending your rating

    Related Recipes

    More Recipe Ideas

    Explore More

    Latest Recipes