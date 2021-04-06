We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This healthy Chinese vegetable chow mein is packed with vegetables such as oyster mushrooms, peppers, Tenderstem broccoli, and carrot.

Our simple Chinese vegetable chow mein is infused with soy sauce, rice vinegar, oyster sauce, and groundnut oil. In two easy steps, you can whip up this delicious, vegetable-packed Chinese chow mein in just 20 minutes. This dish is perfect as part of a calorie-counting diet like the 5:2 diet.

Ingredients 2tbsp groundnut or vegetable oil

125g packet oyster mushrooms, sliced

1 red pepper, deseeded and sliced

125g packet tenderstem broccoli, cut into pieces

1 carrot, peeled and sliced

1tbsp soy sauce

1tbsp rice vinegar

1-2tbsp oyster sauce

300g ready-to-use medium egg noodles

1 lime, to serve

Method Heat the oil in a wok or large frying pan. Add the veg and cook for 2-3 mins. Pour in the soy sauce, vinegar and oyster sauce. Add the noodles to the pan and heat through.

Serve immediately with some lime squeezed over the top.

Top tips for making Chinese vegetable chow mein

This is a great dish for using up leftover meat like leftover chicken or leftover beef strips. All you have to do is add them at the end of stir-frying and make sure the meat is piping hot before serving again.

This chow mein is best made and eaten on the same day for the freshest flavour but leftovers can be kept in the fridge in an airtight container for up to one day.

You might also like…

Slimming World’s sweet and sour chicken

Pork stir-fry

Egg fried rice

Click to rate ( 1733 ratings) Sending your rating