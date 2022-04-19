We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These indulgent salted caramel cookies have a caramel-infused dough enveloping chunks of decadent dark chocolate.

These are really delicious biscuits, and we think they’re best saved for the grown up. It’s worth getting a really good quality dark chocolate, as you’ll really taste the difference in the final bake. Feel free to make you own, homemade caramel sauce if you wish, but it’s easier just to use a jar of ready made stuff, and this doesn’t effect the final taste as much as the chocolate. The salt absolutely must be flakey sea salt, otherwise they will taste far too salty. Make sure to get these biscuits out of the oven when they are still a tiny bit soft. Cooling them on a rack will allow them to firm up and too long in the oven can make the cookies too brittle.

Ingredients 150g plain flour

150g unsalted butter

50g caster sugar

50g soft brown sugar

¼ tsp bicarbonate of soda

100g dark chocolate, roughly chopped

1 egg

1 tsp sea salt

3 tbsp caramel sauce

Method Pre-heat oven to 180°C/230°F/Fan 160°C/Gas Mark 4. Mix the flour, sugar and bicarbonate of soda in a large mixing bowl.

Melt the butter over a low heat. Add the egg to the dry ingredients and mix.

Add the melted butter, caramel sauce, chopped chocolate and salt and mix well.

Leave the dough to rest for 10 minutes. Line two flat baking trays (or do in two batches).

Dollop six large spoonfuls of the mixture per tray, leaving space for them spreading, Smooth gently with the back of the spoon.

Bake for 15 minutes or until golden brown. Cool on a rack.

Top tip for making salted caramel cookies:

Try switching the salt and caramel sauce for peanut butter, or add in some chopped pecans for a nutty twist.

