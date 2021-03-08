We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This chocolate biscuit cake is the perfect mid-afternoon sweet treat.

Our chocolate biscuit cake recipe is a no-cook cake made with mostly store cupboard essentials, including crushed biscuits, butter, sugar and cocoa powder with the addition of walnuts and raisins. The only fresh ingredients you’ll need are butter and milk, so it’s the ideal go-to treat. As this chocolate biscuit cake recipe is enough for 16 portions, it also makes it a great choice for parties, picnics and even a daily snack if you’re feeling indulgent. You could make it healthier by swapping the full fat butter for a lower calorie option, full-fat milk for skim or a dairy-free alternative, and replacing the golden syrup with honey.

Ingredients 125g (4oz) butter

60g (2oz) caster sugar

2 tbsp cocoa powder

2 tbsp golden syrup

2 tbsp milk

250g (8oz) arrowroot biscuit, or any plain biscuits like a digestive, or a mixture, roughly crushed (in a bag, bashing with a rolling pin)

60g (2oz) walnuts pieces, chopped

60g (2oz) raisins

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract, optional

18cm (7in) square cake tin, lined with bakewell paper

Method Put the butter, sugar, cocoa, syrup and milk in a pan and heat gently, stirring until melted together to make a chocolate sauce.

Add the crushed biscuits, walnuts, raisins and vanilla, if using, and press the mixture into the tin. Chill in the fridge until set firm. Cut into squares.

Tips for making chocolate biscuit cake:

Drizzle melted white chocolate over the top for a finishing touch.

Click to rate ( 1089 ratings) Sending your rating