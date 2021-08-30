Trending:

Chocolate chip brownies recipe

serves: 10 - 12
Skill: easy
Cost: cheap
Prep: 15 min
Cooking: 35 min

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 275 kCal 14%
Fat 16.9g 24%
  -  Saturates 10.2g 51%
Carbohydrates 26.9g 14%
  -  of which Sugars 18.9g 21%
Protein 3.4g 7%
    • Our chocolate chip brownies are studded with a choice of milk or white chocolate chips.

    Melted dark chocolate chips make up the base of these sweet, sticky chocolate brownie recipe. The dark brown sugar makes them extra rich in flavour. This recipe serves 12 and takes just 35 mins to bake.

    Ingredients

    • 150g dark chocolate chips
    • 130g butter or margarine
    • 100g dark brown sugar
    • 130g plain flour
    • ½tsp baking powder
    • 2 eggs
    • 100g milk or white chocolate chips

    Method

    • Preheat oven to 170 °C/325 °F/Fan 150 °C/Gas Mark 3. Grease a 20cm square tin

    • Place the dark chocolate chips and butter in a bowl

    • Place the bowl over a saucepan of simmering water, ensuring the button of the bowl doesn’t touch the water

    • Allow the chips and butter to melt, stirring continuously

    • Remove from the heat and stir in the sugar

    • Sift the flour and baking powder together and stir through the mix

    • Add the eggs and mix through. Gently stir through the milk or white chocolate chips and pour the mix into the tin

    • Bake for 35 to 45 minutes or until the top is flaky and crunchy, but is still soft when pressed gently

    • Remove from the oven and allow to cool before removing from the tin

    Top tips for making chocolate chip brownies

    Add some chopped fudge pieces or mixed nuts to the brownie batter before cooking.

