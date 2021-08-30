Our chocolate chip brownies are studded with a choice of milk or white chocolate chips.
Melted dark chocolate chips make up the base of these sweet, sticky chocolate brownie recipe. The dark brown sugar makes them extra rich in flavour. This recipe serves 12 and takes just 35 mins to bake.
Ingredients
- 150g dark chocolate chips
- 130g butter or margarine
- 100g dark brown sugar
- 130g plain flour
- ½tsp baking powder
- 2 eggs
- 100g milk or white chocolate chips
Method
Preheat oven to 170 °C/325 °F/Fan 150 °C/Gas Mark 3. Grease a 20cm square tin
Place the dark chocolate chips and butter in a bowl
Place the bowl over a saucepan of simmering water, ensuring the button of the bowl doesn’t touch the water
Allow the chips and butter to melt, stirring continuously
Remove from the heat and stir in the sugar
Sift the flour and baking powder together and stir through the mix
Add the eggs and mix through. Gently stir through the milk or white chocolate chips and pour the mix into the tin
Bake for 35 to 45 minutes or until the top is flaky and crunchy, but is still soft when pressed gently
Remove from the oven and allow to cool before removing from the tin
Top tips for making chocolate chip brownies
Add some chopped fudge pieces or mixed nuts to the brownie batter before cooking.
You might also like…
Peanut butter brownies
Vegan brownies
Toffee brownies