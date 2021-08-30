We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our chocolate chip brownies are studded with a choice of milk or white chocolate chips.

Melted dark chocolate chips make up the base of these sweet, sticky chocolate brownie recipe. The dark brown sugar makes them extra rich in flavour. This recipe serves 12 and takes just 35 mins to bake.

Ingredients 150g dark chocolate chips

130g butter or margarine

100g dark brown sugar

130g plain flour

½tsp baking powder

2 eggs

100g milk or white chocolate chips

Method Preheat oven to 170 °C/325 °F/Fan 150 °C/Gas Mark 3. Grease a 20cm square tin

Place the dark chocolate chips and butter in a bowl

Place the bowl over a saucepan of simmering water, ensuring the button of the bowl doesn’t touch the water

Allow the chips and butter to melt, stirring continuously

Remove from the heat and stir in the sugar

Sift the flour and baking powder together and stir through the mix

Add the eggs and mix through. Gently stir through the milk or white chocolate chips and pour the mix into the tin

Bake for 35 to 45 minutes or until the top is flaky and crunchy, but is still soft when pressed gently

Remove from the oven and allow to cool before removing from the tin

Top tips for making chocolate chip brownies

Add some chopped fudge pieces or mixed nuts to the brownie batter before cooking.

