Easy, speedy and cheap – chocolate cornflake cakes tick all the boxes when it comes to home baking for kids.

This recipe has only four ingredients (plus extra toppings if you want to decorate your mini cakes). That works out at as little as 20p per cake if you use own-brand products. The cakes take no baking – the only heat you need is to melt the butter and chocolate. Get kids involved with the mixing and stirring, but ensure they’re wearing pinnies as the melted chocolate does have a tendency to get spattered. These make great Easter presents for children to gift to their friends at schools or clubs, especially when kids can say their made them themselves. Once they are cool and set you can bag them individually and tie with a pretty ribbon. They are best eaten the same day.

Ingredients 350g plain chocolate

2 tbsp golden syrup

140g butter

170g cornflakes

Mini chocolate eggs, jelly beans or fondant stars, to decorate (optional)

Method Line a muffin tin with 18 cases.

Melt the chocolate, syrup and butter in a pan, stirring occasionally. Tip the cornflakes into a bowl and carefully pour over the melted chocolate mixture, and mix well, being careful not to crush the cornflakes.

Spoon the cornflakes into cases. Chill in the fridge until set.

Decorate with milk chocolate mini eggs or little edible fondant stars, if you like.

Top tip for making chocolate Cornflake cakes

These also taste great served with strawberries or a dollop of cream.

