We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our easy chocolate Guinness cupcakes are the perfect way to celebrate St Patrick's Day...

Celebrate St Patrick’s Day with these easy chocolate Guinness cupcakes that are rich and delicious (and finished with a circle of icing sugar and a glittery shamrock, of course!). This is the ONLY thing you’ll want to bake for the all-important 17 March. This cupcake recipe makes for a really moist batch of cupcakes that will fast become a real family favourite. They’re really easy to make and make a real difference to your usual cupcake recipe, so a great one to try if you want a treat – and they’re not just for St Patrick’s Day. Using Guinness, these grown up cupcakes look and taste great. This recipe makes 24 cupcakes, so it’s a great recipe to make if you’ve got a crowd to feed or want something really special for a birthday party or get together. If you really want to make these look extra special on St Patrick’s Day, then top them off with edible glitter and shamrocks!

Watch how to make Chocolate Guinness cupcakes

Ingredients 250ml Guinness

250g butter

100g dark bitter chocolate, broken up

400g caster sugar

150g tub of sour cream or creme fraiche

2 medium eggs

275g plain flour

1 tbsp baking soda

200g white fondant

To decorate: (optional)

Chocolate buttercream

green fondant icing

Shamrock stencil, cut out of paper, or icing/cookie cutter

edible green glitter

cocktail sticks

Method To make this cupcake recipe, gently heat the Guinness, butter, chocolate and sugar together. Mix in the eggs and sour cream then add in the flour and baking soda. Beat so it’s smooth with no lumps.

Pour the mixture into 12 cases and bake at 160C, gas 3 for 18 minutes.

Remove from the oven and leave to cool. Once cooled you might like to decorate your cupcakes with some chocolate buttercream icing and fondant icing shamrocks. You could also cut out a circle of white fondant icing and sprinkle edible glitter over a stencil cutout of a shamrock for a chic, simple finish.

Top tip for making Chocolate Guinness cupcakes The mixture will look very runny, but that's how it's supposed to look - it still bakes well!