This easy-to-bake chocolate hazelnut marble loaf is perfect with a cuppa – and extra chocolatey, rich and moist thanks to the four teaspoons of Nutella.

Ingredients 150g (5oz) butter, softened

150g (5oz) caster sugar

150g (5oz) self-raising flour

3 medium eggs, beaten

3tbsp milk

2 level tbsp cocoa

4 level tbsp chocolate hazelnut spread, e.g. Nutella

50g (1¾oz) hazelnuts, roughly chopped

1kg (2lb) loaf tin, buttered and lined with a strip of baking parchment

Method Set the oven to gas mark 3 or 160°C. Tip the butter, sugar, flour, eggs and milk into a bowl and then beat until the mixture is smooth.

Spoon half of the mixture into another bowl. Beat the cocoa and chocolate spread into one bowl of the plain mixture.

Spoon alternate spoonfuls of the plain and chocolate mixtures into the lined loaf tin. Use a skewer to swirl through the mixture in the tin to marble it lightly, but don’t over-mix it or the marbled effect will be lost. Sprinkle the chopped hazelnuts over the top of the loaf and press them down lightly into the cake mixture.

Bake the cake in the centre of the oven for 1-1¼ hours or until the cake feels just firm to the touch and the skewer comes out clean after being inserted into the centre of it.

Remove the cake from the oven and leave it to cool in the tin for about 10 mins, then transfer it to a wire rack and leave it to cool completely.

Top tip for making Chocolate hazelnut marble loaf The cake will keep for up to 3 days if stored in an airtight container. It can also be wrapped in a freezer bag, sealed and then frozen for up to 1 month. Allow it to defrost overnight before serving.

